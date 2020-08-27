Man United's Wan-Bissaka To Be Quarantined After Dubai Visit, Could Miss Start Of Season

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could miss the club’s preseason and subsequently the start of next season as he may be forced to quarantine according to the COVID-19 UK guidelines. After Man United’s season ended with the Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla, the right-back travelled to Dubai for a brief holiday. While the 22-year-old is expected to return to the UK by the end of the week, he could now be in trouble for ignoring the club’s advice.

Man United likely to be without Wan-Bissaka

Travelling to Dubai for a vacation ahead of the Premier League fixtures, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's holiday pictures made their way to social media. However, the young defender may now have to go into quarantine when he eventually returns from Dubai, according to COVID-19 UK rules. While the ‘Elite sportsperson’ protocols allow players to return to the UK without quarantine, they are only restricted to players who are officially training and featuring for their clubs.

Also Read: Man United Captain Maguire Convicted For Assault, Resisting Arrest And Attempted Bribery

However, since Aaron Wan-Bissaka made a personal visit to Dubai, those rules don’t apply to the Man United right-back. As a result, he will now be forced to quarantine for 14 days on his return to the UK. Media reports also suggest that the defender flouted Man United’s advice, with the club having informed all the players of the locations they could travel to without having to quarantine upon their return. According to the club’s instructions, the United Arab Emirates was one of the regions that were blacklisted, with the Man United defender seemingly choosing to ignore the club’s advice. Media reports also claim that the incident could see Wan-Bissaka face disciplinary action once he eventually returns to the UK.

Also Read: Premier League Fixtures 2020-21: All The Matches Involving 'Big 6' Taking On Each Other

Man United’s pre-season set to begin soon

The forced quarantine will see Wan-Bissaka miss Man United’s pre-season training. Man United players are scheduled to return to pre-season training next week. With Premier League fixtures around the corner, the defender’s quarantine is likely to disrupt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the start of the Premier League schedule. While the club’s pre-season plans aren’t finalised, reports indicate that Man United are looking to play friendly fixtures before the Premier League schedule begins.

Wan-Bissaka is in danger of missing the start of #mufc's pre-season after ignoring the club's advice to not travel to Dubai. He is due to fly back later this week and self-isolate for 14 days #mulive [@SamiMokbel81_DM] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 26, 2020

Also Read: Man United's Defence Has Improved After Maguire, Wan-Bissaka's Arrival: Stats Reveal

Goal indicated that before the first round of Premier League fixtures, a more formal friendly could be organised with the game being potentially televised as well. Man United’s first match according to the Premier League schedule was postponed to give the squad the required rest between seasons. Currently, it is expected that the club’s opening fixture will be their home game against Crystal Palace on the weekend of September 19.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Is Still Keeping Tabs On Manchester United

Image Courtesy: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Twitter