Man United Interested In Signing Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon With €25m Deal In Play

With the 2020-21 Premier League season barely two weeks away, clubs have begun identifying key targets with Man United transfer news suggesting the Red Devils retain an interest in Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. The 23-year-old defender is on loan at Sevilla and has been making headlines of late for his performances under Julen Lopetegui. He played an important role in Sevilla's sixth Europa League triumph earlier this month.

Man United transfer news: Zidane keen on selling Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe due to his splendid form the previous season. The latest roundup of Man United transfer news suggests that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane prefers Ferland Mendy, who was signed from Lyon the previous summer, at left-back. Los Blancos will, therefore, be willing to listen to offers for the young Spaniard.

Estas fotos no se pueden definir con palabras... Gracias a todos de corazón ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OW0J6sOB8W — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) August 22, 2020

According to a report by Spanish media publication Marca, Man United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation of Sergio Reguilon. However, according to the latest Man United transfer news, the two Premier League heavyweights will face stiff competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus to rope in the 23-year-old. On the other hand, his current club Sevilla are also hoping to seal a permanent transfer for the left-back.

Man United transfer news: Real Madrid expect €25m for Reguilon

Real Madrid will demand at least €25 million ($29m) for Sergio Reguilon who rose into the first team under Santiago Solari but was subsequently loaned out with the re-appointment of Zidane. The Spaniard racked up 2,510 minutes in LaLiga the past season, pointing to Lopetegui's trust in the Spanish defender. He also netted two goals, with four assists to his name.

Premier League news: Jadon Sancho transfer to be completed soon?

Besides Reguilon, Man United have also been working on the Jadon Sancho transfer for the past several months. The Red Devils, as well as Borussia Dortmund, reportedly believe that the Jadon Sancho transfer will be completed soon. Things haven't been easy for the Old Trafford outfit while negotiating with Dortmund for the winger. The German giants slapped a price tag of £108 million to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer. It, therefore, remains to be seen if Man United are willing to pay the entire amount or Dortmund offer an easy way out for the player to ply his trade in the Premier League next season. Man United are one of only three clubs in the Premier League that are yet to make a new signing.

Image courtesy: Sergio Reguilon Twitter