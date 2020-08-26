Bruno Fernandes Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Is Still Keeping Tabs On Manchester United

Since making the move from Sporting CP in January, Bruno Fernandes has become an integral part of Manchester United’s midfield. The Portuguese playmaker was at the forefront of Manchester United’s turn of form as the Red Devils ended the Premier League season in third place. The midfielder scored eight goals and registered seven assists in just 14 league appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, with his passing and technique impressing fans and pundits alike. Earlier this week, Patrice Evra had revealed how he and Cristiano Ronaldo were the ones who convinced the Manchester United manager to sign Bruno Fernandes in January. Now, Bruno Fernandes himself has shared an interesting piece of Cristiano Ronaldo trivia.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Reveals Adorable Story Behind Goal Celebration And It Involves His Child

Man United news: Ronaldo always interested in Manchester United

Speaking to the club’s website, Bruno Fernandes admitting that he spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo after his transfer to Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes claimed that it was his dream to play in the Premier League, and he got the perfect opportunity when Manchester United came calling. The playmaker mentioned that he had talked to Cristiano Ronaldo after he came to England, who spoke well about the club.

💬 @B_Fernandes8 and @StatmanDave discuss THAT counter-attack against Brighton in our latest episode of Box to Box, powered by @HCLTech ⚡



Watch the full episode on our website now 👉 https://t.co/9pXuIHjuAG#MUFC pic.twitter.com/XbuFwYMm8P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 26, 2020

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Dubbed ‘pro Penalty Kick Taker’ As Fans Edit Man United Star’s Wiki Page

However, during the same interview, Bruno Fernandes also revealed that he had spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo recently as well. The midfielder explained that whenever he talks to the star forward, he always asks about Manchester United to make sure everything is okay. The midfielder admitted that the duo is in regular contact, with Fernandes explaining that despite leaving Manchester United years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo has a soft corner for the club. Continuing further, Fernandes said that Cristiano Ronaldo still admires Manchester United and that he will always have consideration for the club.

Bruno Fernandes: “I spoke with him [Cristiano Ronaldo] after, not before [moving to #mufc]. I said before - Manchester, for me, was the dream team. I always wanted to play for this team and it doesn’t matter who can talk about it – bad or good, I will come.” #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 26, 2020

Also Read: When Sir Alex Ferguson Made Call During Half-time To Seal Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Later, Bruno Fernandes admitting that it was only after his move to England was completed that he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 26-year-old said that he didn’t need any convincing as Manchester United was the dream team for him. In recent times, Manchester United legend Patrice Evra had also talked about how highly Cristiano Ronaldo rates Bruno Fernandes. Sharing a snippet from their conversation, Evra mentioned Ronaldo saying that Bruno’s "a good guy" and very professional when the defender asked the forward about the Portuguese midfielder.

Evra: “When they wanted to sign Bruno, Ole texted me. I asked for advice from Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano says: ‘Bruno’s a good guy and very professional.’ I say: ‘Ole, I’ve spoken with Cristiano. Let’s go for it.’ And Fernandes had a massive impact.” #muzone [Guardian] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 23, 2020

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Documentary Titled 'The End Is Near’ Leaves Fans Emotional

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update

While Bruno Fernandes didn’t talk to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his transfer, it looks the Juventus forward may be looking for a new club himself over the summer. Rumours concerning a potential Ronaldo transfer have been going strong ever since Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon. Foot Mercato recently reported that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with PSG director Leonardo over a potential move.

Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram, Bruno Fernandes Instagram