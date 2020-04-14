Dean Henderson Keen To Replace Under-pressure David De Gea At Manchester United: Report

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted that Dean Henderson is eager to replace David de Gea at Manchester United. Dean Henderson is coming off an impressive couple of seasons on loan with Sheffield United and has high hopes of obtaining the No.1 spot between the sticks for Manchester United come the 2020-21 season. With De Gea coming under critical examination from pundits and supporters, Dean Henderson is boosted by that fact and believes he is ready to take up the mantle as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson blunder vs Liverpool and comeback

When Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool visited Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Premier League, it was a rather tight affair until goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a costly error. The 23-year-old shot-stopper failed to collect a rather tame effort by Georginio Wijnaldum and allowed the ball to squirm through his hands and legs gifting the visitors the lead. The Dean Henderson error proved to be costly for Sheffield as Liverpool earned all three points. However, Blades manager Chris Wilder, in an interview with The Sun, has praised Dean Henderson for his mentality to bounce back and string together a number of notable displays between the posts.

De Gea form at Manchester United in decline

The usually reliable David de Gea has been shockingly poor over the recent past. Manchester United strangely offered De Gea a contract extension amid those poor displays, which made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. However, there is no denying that the De Gea has made a number of blunders that haven't helped Manchester United in their hunt for a top-four spot this season. De Gea made critical errors against Watford, Everton and Crystal Palace that have put Dean Henderson into the frame for a starting berth at Manchester United.

Dean Henderson to replace David De Gea at Manchester United

Dean Henderson has played a massive role in helping newly-promoted Sheffield United climb up to seventh on the Premier League table. The young Englishman has been vital for Chris Wilder in his last line of defence and the Blades are only two points behind Manchester United. It appears that the 29-year-old De Gea has lost his high levels of concentration and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot afford such errors given the intensity of the Premier League.

The Norwegian will ponder over bringing Henderson back at Old Trafford to add competition for De Gea between the sticks. However, Henderson's objectives and intentions seem clear and obvious as he wants to snatch De Gea's starting position at Manchester United.

