Who Owns Arsenal? Stan Kroenke's Investment In Club, Net Worth And Other Businesses

The Premier League suspension was imposed after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the deadly bug. Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the question of 'Who owns Arsenal?' was trending on social media. Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is also the owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Who owns Arsenal? Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke

The answer to the question 'Who owns Arsenal?' is Stan Kroenke. The American businessman became the sole Arsenal owner after claiming over 90 percent of the stake at the Premier League club in September 2018. The Arsenal owner bought a 30 percent stake from Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov and the value of Arsenal at the time was £1.8 million ($2.3 billion).

Who owns Arsenal? Everything about Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke

Since taking private ownership of the club, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's decisions were under less scrutiny. However, the Arsenal owner also has his company named Kroenke Sports and Entertainment which he founded in 1999 and that made him a sports mogul. Furthermore, the Stan Kroenke Sports and Entertainment group ventured into real estate.

Who owns Arsenal Stan Kroenke net worth boosts

Apart from attaining total control as Arsenal owner, Kroenke became the full owner of the St Louis Rams in the NFL in 2010. He also bought Denver Nuggets in the NBA and Colorado Avalanche of NHL in 2000. In 2004, Kroenke bought Colorado Rapids of the MLS and Colorado Mammoth of the NLL, which has boosted the Stan Kroenke net worth figure.

Who owns Arsenal? Stan Kroenke net worth

According to Forbes, the Stan Kroenke net worth figure is estimated to be around £8 billion ($10 billion). Kroenke's Sports and Entertainment Group is listed as the richest sports business entity in the world. The 72-year-old resides is also a co-owner of Screaming Eagle, which is a vineyard in Napa Valley.