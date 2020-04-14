Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed By Lazio Chief For Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Rules

Lazio chief Arturo Diaconale has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for breaking the lockdown rules despite staying on a private island in Madeira. The Lazio chief was unhappy after the 'Cristiano Ronaldo breaks quarantine' news was reported in his homeland and accused Juventus of favouritism. The Portuguese superstar received a warning from Madeira's health chief Pedro Ramos and has now drawn the ire of Lazio chief Diaconale.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Edged Borussia Dortmund 4-3 In An Anfield Classic OTD Four Years Ago

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Madeira health chief warns Ronaldo

Despite being advised to remain indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown, the news of 'Cristiano Ronaldo breaks quarantine' was trending earlier this week. Images spotted Cristiano Ronaldo training with a goalkeeper in a session at CD Nacional's Madeira Stadium. However, after pictures confirmed the Cristiano Ronaldo breaks quarantine story, Pedro Ramos warned the 35-year-old that he cannot expect any additional privileges and must follow the lockdown rules like everyone else.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured secretly training in Madeira leading to warning he has ‘no privileges’ during lockdown. The session took place at CD Nacional's Madeira Stadium as he was spotted shooting at a goalkeeper in the private session pic.twitter.com/dKHZMwnD7O — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Odion Ighalo To Stay At Man United Until Season Is Completed: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks quarantine: Lazio chief slams Ronaldo

Following a warning by health chief Pedro Ramos, Lazio chief Arturo Diaconale also accused Juventus of allowing players to train abroad despite the strict laws in Italy. The Lazio chief was furious after hearing the 'Cristiano Ronaldo breaks quarantine' news. The Italian government asked players to remain indoors and decreed that no training should take place until May 3 at least. Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez and the Juventus superstar were spotted running up a slope in a bid to keep fit.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Fan In Denmark Converts Entire House Into Replica Of Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo training annoys Lazio chief

Arturo Diaconale spoke to Italian news outlet Radiosei insisting that Lazio want to play football in a safe atmosphere and will continue to respect the rules set by the government. However, after seeing the images of Cristiano Ronaldo training, he slammed the Portuguese star stating that it was unfair of him to train while others followed the rules and stayed at home. This annoyed Diaconale and he also accused Juventus of favouritism due to their dominance in Serie A.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Italy: Paolo Maldini Opens Up On Battling 'enemy' Coronavirus