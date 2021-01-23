Defending Champions Arsenal Knocked Out Of FA Cup After Defender Gabriel's Own Goal

The reigning FA Cup champions Arsenal have been eliminated from the competition after going down to Southampton in the fourth round clash at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday. The 'Saints' pulled off a huge upset with a 1-0 win after Brazilian defender Gabriel registered an own goal for the Gunners and that itself proved to be the deciding factor in the contest.

The young defender's error came in the 24th minute of the match and with this, Southampton gained a lead. No team managed to find the back of the net thereafter as the home team ended up on the winning side to advance further in the tournament.

By the virtue of this win, Southampton FC have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup and will now be locking horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next fixture. Both teams will face off on Wednesday, February 10.

What's next for Arsenal?

While their dreams of registering back-to-back FA Cup triumphs might have officially ended after tasting bitter defeat on Saturday, the 'Gunners' will be hoping to make amends in the ongoing edition of the Premier League.

Arsenal are currently at the 10th spot in the EPL points table with just eight wins from 19 matches and 27 points in their tally and will need to rediscover their rhythm if they want to keep their Premier League hopes alive.

The London-based club will next be seen in action against the same opposition i.e. Southampton FC next Wednesday at St Mary's Stadium after which they will be hosting the top-ranked EPL side Manchester United at Emirates Stadium three days later.

