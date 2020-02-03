Dele Alli Has No Hard Feelings Towards Raheem Sterling For His Tackle During Spurs Vs City

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur inflicted a 2-0 loss on Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Manchester City enjoyed the maximum amount of possession and had more shots on target in the match. However, Spurs had the last laugh. Pep Guardiola's side were reduced to 10 men after Oleksandr Zinchenko saw his second yellow of the match. Tottenham took full advantage of the situation to climb up the Premier League 2019-20 points table.

Everything is good between Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling saw a yellow card for his late challenge on Dele Alli which was checked by VAR. After the VAR check, referee Mike Dean booked Sterling for the challenge. Jose Mourinho, in a post-interview, stated that the challenge on Alli was a clear red card offence. However, Delli Alli had no complaints. In an interview with the Sky Sports, Dele Alli stated that he had a word with Sterling about the tackle. He added that he had no hard feelings for the Manchester City winger. "I haven't had a proper look back at it, it's for the referee and VAR to make the decision, they didn't give the red card so there's not a lot I can do," said Dele Alli.

"We had a chat about it. He wasn't in the best of moods because they lost and he's a winner but we hadn't seen each other in a while. He's a good friend of mine and I know he would never have done it intentionally. It's football and them sort of things happen. It's nothing intentional, he's not a player like that," added Dele Alli.

Manchester City are currently on the second spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table. They are trailing by 22 points from table-toppers Liverpool. Manchester City have already lost six games in the English top-tier league this season. As for Tottenham, they are on the fifth-spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table with 37 points in 25 games. The Jose Mourinho-led side will look to book their place in the top 4 this season. Spurs will next face Aston Villa for their Matchday 26 clash in Premier League 2019-20.

