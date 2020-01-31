Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Inter Miami Confirm Interest In Edinson Cavani, Have Held Talks As David Beckham Eyes Star

Football News

Inter Miami's managing owner confirmed the news of the MLS side contacting Edinson Cavani for a possible move. PSG are asking for a sum of $20 million.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Inter Miami

Edinson Cavani is being targetted by a lot of clubs in the winter transfer window. Ever since the time the Uruguayan fell down the pecking order in PSG, other European giants have tried to bag the player. Atletico Madrid were leading the race to sign Cavani but they are yet to agree on a transfer fee with PSG. As there is only one day left for the winter transfer window to end, the Atleti-Cavani move looks unlikely. However, there is another bidder for Cavani in the market. It's David Beckham's Inter Miami which will make its debut in the MLS soon. 

Also Read | Manchester United Fans Attack Vice President Ed Woodward's House In Frustration

Inter Miami male a move for Edinson Cavani

Inter Miami's managing owner confirmed the news of the MLS-side contacting Edinson Cavani for a possible move. Paris Saint-Germain are asking for a sum of $20 million for the striker. Cavani will run out of a contract at the end of the season. Inter Milan can approach the player as soon as the European transfer window closes. MLS transfer window will open on February 12. However, the clubs can make signings before that. David Beckham wants to fill Inter Miami with superstars from all around Europe.

Also Read | Liverpool Accused Of 'doping' To Achieve Premier League Success This Year: Thread

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Is On Cloud Nine After Finishing Big Manchester United Move

Luka Modric, Luis Suarez and David Silva are amongst some players who were rumoured to join Inter Miami in the past. Edinson Cavani to Inter Miami will be a very big thing for the MLS as well. The 32-year-old has scored a total of 136 goals in 195 games while playing for PSG. Since the time Mauro Icardi joined PSG, Edinson Cavani has only made four starts for PSG. None of them came in the Champions League. As Edinson Cavani's exit from PSG is surely on the cards, the club might as well make some money from the deal before the Uruguayan becomes a free agent. 

 Also Read | Steven Bergwijn: Everything You Need To Know About Tottenham Hotspur's Latest Signing

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA