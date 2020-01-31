Inter Miami Confirm Interest In Edinson Cavani, Have Held Talks As David Beckham Eyes Star

Edinson Cavani is being targetted by a lot of clubs in the winter transfer window. Ever since the time the Uruguayan fell down the pecking order in PSG, other European giants have tried to bag the player. Atletico Madrid were leading the race to sign Cavani but they are yet to agree on a transfer fee with PSG. As there is only one day left for the winter transfer window to end, the Atleti-Cavani move looks unlikely. However, there is another bidder for Cavani in the market. It's David Beckham's Inter Miami which will make its debut in the MLS soon.

Inter Miami male a move for Edinson Cavani

Inter Miami's managing owner confirmed the news of the MLS-side contacting Edinson Cavani for a possible move. Paris Saint-Germain are asking for a sum of $20 million for the striker. Cavani will run out of a contract at the end of the season. Inter Milan can approach the player as soon as the European transfer window closes. MLS transfer window will open on February 12. However, the clubs can make signings before that. David Beckham wants to fill Inter Miami with superstars from all around Europe.

Report: Inter Miami make late bid for Edinson Cavani, complicating Atletico Madrid move: https://t.co/bfN6oYmbX9 pic.twitter.com/gDGhiNQl2A — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 30, 2020

Luka Modric, Luis Suarez and David Silva are amongst some players who were rumoured to join Inter Miami in the past. Edinson Cavani to Inter Miami will be a very big thing for the MLS as well. The 32-year-old has scored a total of 136 goals in 195 games while playing for PSG. Since the time Mauro Icardi joined PSG, Edinson Cavani has only made four starts for PSG. None of them came in the Champions League. As Edinson Cavani's exit from PSG is surely on the cards, the club might as well make some money from the deal before the Uruguayan becomes a free agent.

