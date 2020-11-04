Dele Alli Transfer: PSG 'certainly' interested In Signing Spurs Outcast In January

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have not yet given up in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli and will reportedly try to sign Alli in the January transfer window. Alli's future at Spurs has come under threat as the midfielder has been given only 21 minutes of Premier League action after being subbed off at half-time in the opening day defeat against Everton. Thomas Tuchel's side were interested in signing Alli over the summer but failed to negotiate a loan deal with the north London outfit.

Dele Alli transfer news: PSG interested in a move for Spurs outcast in January

According to reports from the Daily Mail, PSG are 'certainly' interested in signing Dele Alli in the January transfer window. The defending French champions had three bids to sign the England international rejected by Spurs during the summer but will try again in the winter. It is believed that the PSG coaching staff have already listed Alli as their prime target when the next transfer window opens and are looking to take advantage of the growing tensions between Alli and Jose Mourinho.

PSG would be interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli in the January transfer window, should he find himself on the market, according to the Daily Mail. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) November 2, 2020

Dele Alli and Mourinho feud? Why was the Spurs midfielder was omitted from their PL squad?

Alli has reportedly fallen out of favour with the Spurs boss and his future at Tottenham appears to be uncertain. Despite being a core part of the team during the early stages of Mourinho's tenure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Alli has now plummeted down the pecking order this campaign. He has featured in just two Premier League games this season and been omitted from the matchday squad for five of the team's seven games.

The 24-year-old has not been included in Jose Mourinho's last three Premier League matchday squads as well and reports claim that the 'Special One' is yet to hold conversations with Alli over his future at Tottenham. Alli's only Premier League appearance since opening day was as a substitute during the 6-1 thrashing of Manchester United last month.

Alli did get a start during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat against Antwerp last Thursday but was again subbed off during the break. Reports claim that Alli also hasn't been informed as to why he wasn't allowed to join PSG in the summer.

Dele Alli's contract details: PSG want English attacker on a loan deal

Alli joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015 and signed a contract extension with the club back in October 2018. His current deal with Tottenham expires in 2024 and hence, PSG are keen on signing the midfielder on loan. However, PSG's deal could include an option to buy if Tottenham's financial demands for Alli aren't exaggerated. Alli currently earns around £100,000 a week at Tottenham.

Image Credits - Dele Instagram