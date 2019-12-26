Tottenham Vs Brighton Highlights: Dele Alli's Classy Finish Helps Spurs Complete Comeback

Jose Mourinho entered Matchday 19 after facing a humiliating 0-2 loss against his former club Chelsea the previous week. Son Heung-min's red card forced Mourinho to alter his starting XI and Lucas Moura was brought in for the clash against Brighton. As for the Seagulls, they were sitting on the 13th-spot of the Premier League table with 20 points to their name. Tottenham were expected to attack their visitors to keep their top 4 hopes alive and that's exactly what happened.

FULL-TIME Spurs 2-1 Brighton



Spurs came from behind to secure all three points against Brighton, thanks to second half goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli#TOTBHA pic.twitter.com/WJeeUOm4qN — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2019

Tottenham 0-1 Brighton: First Half

There were a total of four yellow cards shown in the first half. Two players from both sides were booked by the referee. Brighton didn't allow Spurs' attack to dominate them and the visitors looked lethal in set-pieces and counter-attacks. Tottenham's skipper found the net in the 24th minute but VAR disallowed the goal (he was caught offside). However, Graham Potter's team drew first blood in the game as Adam Webster leapt high to score the header off Pascal Gross' brilliant set-piece. Jose Mourinho was seen losing his cool on the touchline and that was the end of the first half with Brighton in front.

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Second Half

Connolly missed a clear header in the starting minutes of the second half. However, Tottenham’s main man stepped up for his side as Harry Kane’s stunning strike levelled the score for Spurs in the 53rd minute. Brighton were continuing their lethal attack from set-pieces. Gazzaniga's quick reflexes denied Gross’ on target free-kick. Tottenham changed their gears in the second half as Brighton’s goalkeeper looked busy throughout the 45 minutes. Dele Alli scooped in a perfect shot to hand Tottenham the lead. Jose Mourinho and team bagged the crucial three points from the match which saw Tottenham rise to the fifth-spot in the points table.

Tottenham vs Brighton: Player Ratings

Tottenham's Players Rating

Gazzaniga- 7/10 Aurier- 8/10 Alderweireld- 6/10 Sanchez- 7/10 Vertonghen- 7/10 Sissoko- 6/10 Winks- 6/10 Lucas Moura- 7/10 Alli- 8/10 Sessegnon- 5/10 Kane- 8/10

Substitute

Giovani Lo Celso (56')- 6/10 Christian Eriksen (68')- 6/10 Eric Dier (76')- 5/10

Brighton Players Rating

Ryan- 6/10 Webster- 8/10 Duffy- 6/10 Burn- 6/10 Stephens- 7/10 Bernardo- 6/10 Gross- 7/10 Mooy- 6/10 Schelotto- 5/10 Alzate- 6/10 Connolly- 7/10

Substitute

Neal Maupay (68')- 5/10 Leandro Trossard (76')- 4/10 Yves Bissouma (83')- N/A

