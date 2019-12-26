Carlo Ancelotti Compares Moise Kean's Spell At Everton With That Of Platini's At Juventus

Everton's new boss - Carlo Ancelotti - wants Everton fans to keep their calm when it comes to Moise Kean. The Toffees bagged the former Juventus striker for £24.5 million this summer. Since his move to Everton, the 19-year-old has not scored a single goal in the 16 appearances he has made so far this season.

Things got worse for Kean when he was substituted by Everton's then-interim manager Duncan Ferguson. He was there on the pitch for just 19 minutes against Manchester United. However, Ancelotti looks optimistic about Moise Kean. He compared his spell to that of Juventus' legend Platini. He initially struggled after he joined the Old Lady from St-Etienne in 1982.

"I had the same problem at Napoli with Hirving Lozano"- Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti tried to get hold of Moise Kean during his stint at Napoli but Everton won the race to sign the player. The 60-year-old manager stated that it took Falcao and Platini a decent amount of time to settle in their respective teams. The Italian insisted that Everton need to be patient with their young players and added that Moise Kean is a top talent. Ancelotti thinks very highly of Kean. He stated that the 19-year-old has shown fantastic quality in the past. According to Everton's new boss, Kean arrived in a new country where everything is new for him and that Everton will have to work with him to help Kean improve his performance.

Everton will next play against Burnley on December 26, 2019 for their Premier League 2019-20 game at Goodison Park. Speaking about the upcoming clash, the newly appointed manager stated that the game against Burnley is very important for Everton. He added that he can not bring a lot of changes in three days. Everton are currently on the 15th spot of the points table and have managed to win just once in their last five clashes.

