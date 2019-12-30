DER Vs CHL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Derby County and Charlton Athletic will clash at the Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 (1:15 AM IST). With Matchday 25 in the Championship upon us, both sides are struggling in the bottom half of the points table. Keep reading as we discuss the DER vs CHL Dream11 preview and predict a combined line-up.

This time tomorrow. 💫



Let's end the decade on a high. 🙌🐏

DER vs CHL team preview

Frank Lampard's successor at Derby, Phillip Cocu has massively struggled with his side. Last season's promotion chasers are currently languishing at 20th in the league with just 27 points after 24 games. So far they have managed just 6 wins while losing 9 times already. Derby County are winless in the Championship in their last 7 games.

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic are having struggles of their own as they sit just two spots above Derby at the 18th position. They have managed 7 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses so far. Charlton ended their 11-game winless run on Thursday with a win over Bristol City and would be hopeful for a similar result against Derby.

DER vs CHL team news

Derby County: George Evans (calf), Graeme Shinnie (hamstring), Ikechi Anya (calf), Mason Bennett (ankle)

Charlton Athletic: Ben Amos (finger), Biram Kayal (unknown), Conor Gallagher (hip), George Lapslie (hamstring), Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Jonathan Leke (cruciate ligament), Jonathan Williams (knee), Josh Cullen (ankle), Lewis Page (hamstring), Sam Field (knee)

DER vs CHL predicted line-ups

Derby County

Ben Hamer (GK), Jayden Bogle, Curtis Davies, Craig Forsyth, Max Lowe, Duane Holmes, Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight, Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence, Chris Martin

Charlton Athletic

Dillon Phillips (GK), Tom Lockyer, Darren Pratley, Mahamadou-Naby Sarr, Adam Matthews, Albie Morgan, Adedeji Oshilaja, Joe Ledley, Alfie Doughty, Lyle Taylor, Macauley Bonne

DER vs CHL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dillon Phillips

Defenders: Darren Pratley, Curtis Davies, Adam Matthews

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight(Vice-Captain), Joe Ledley, Alfie Doughty

Attackers: Lyle Taylor (Captain), Macauley Bonne, Tom Lawrence

DER vs CHL Dream11 prediction

Both sides can win the game. But based on current form, Charlton Athletic may just snatch three points away from home.

Please note these predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.