Liverpool Defeat Wolves In The Premier League As Twitterati Mock Them Over VAR Decisions

Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League to continue their dream domestic run. Sadio Mane scored past goalkeeper Rui Patricio to secure a comfortable victory for the Reds. However, the match was marked with controversy surrounding Video Assistant Referee technology (VAR).

The match was marred by controversy surrounding VAR

The match was marred by controversy as two VAR calls, deemed as controversial, favoured Jurgen Klopp’s side. In the first instance, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s reported hand-ball was ruled against the Wolves. Another instance saw a goal ruled offside for Wolves. This compelled many Premier League fans to criticise the technology and saw ‘LiVARpool’ trending on Twitter. Some feel that the technology has favoured Liverpool on many instances.

Twitter reacted to the controversial VAR calls

Ironic that Liverpool can only win the title during the most corrupt, most controversial & most ruined season in league history! Assume the title celebrations will be held at Stockley Park! #LiVARpool #lfc — Jimmy Thomasson (@JimmyThomasson) December 29, 2019

I don't care whether you're a Liverpool fan or not, these LiVARpool decisions in Liverpool's favour are an absolute joke. I am fuming for Wolves. #LiVARpool #LIVWOL — Sarah Ann (@SarahAnnMedic) December 29, 2019

Once it’s VAR and Liverpool there is only one result and decision #livarpool — Rohan ManUtd (@edmontonjm) December 29, 2019

How is that Wolves goal offside?

Answer = they are playing Liverpool! #LiVARpool — Lauren Newman (@LaurenLaing94) December 29, 2019

Liverpool will next play against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the night in the 42nd minute of the match to clinch the three points for Liverpool. The victory ensured Liverpool’s lead in the Premier League. They now have a 13-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City. They have a game in hand. Liverpool will next play against Sheffield United on Thursday, January 2, 2020 (January 3 according to IST).

