Did Bruno Fernandes Order Solskjaer To Make Changes? Man United Vs PSG Ensured Drama

French heavyweights and previous season’s Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) arrived in red hot form at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Brazilian winger Neymar Jr ensured that the Red Devils did not get away with another victory against PSG this time around, as he netted twice to see off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. Interestingly, Man United had defeated the Parc des Princes outfit in the opening fixture of the European club competition this season.

Man United vs PSG highlights: Neymar brace sinks Old Trafford outfit

Neymar Jr opened the scoring in the 6th minute with Kylian Mbappe combining together to strike past David de Gea. The Frenchman’s shot was well saved by De Gea, but Neymar was quick to get on to the rebound as he struck the ball past the Spanish shot-stopper to put his side in front at Old Trafford.

The game witnessed some unusual drama when the two teams ended up in an altercation with Fred being in the heart of the conflict. It appeared that the Man United midfielder headbutted Leandro Paredes. Following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, the referee displayed leniency in not sending off the Brazilian but rather booked him.

Man United vs PSG highlights: Bruno Fernandes signals Solskjaer for substitution

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford equalised soon following a splendid effort from Anthony Martial, which was saved by Keylor Navas. Aaron was Bissaka was quick to latch on to the ball who then slid it towards Rashford with the striker making no mistake with the ball. But, Marquinhos restored PSG’s lead after firing in a close-range finish in the 69th minute.

Bruno telling Ole to make a sub💀 pic.twitter.com/cOSJ7Kw034 — Rue (@thfcrueben) December 2, 2020

A video has gone viral on the internet which suggests midfielder Bruno Fernandes signalled Solskjaer to introduce substitutions in the game. It appears that the Portuguese international was asking the manager to replace Fred since he was already on a yellow card.

PSG lead Group H Champions League standings

Just a minute later, Fred was sent off leaving his teammates disgruntled. The Brazilian midfielder received a yellow card for sliding it hard at Ander Herrera. Solskjaer went on to introduce changes only in the 74th minute when Paul Pogba replaced Rashford while Donny van de Beek replaced Edinson Cavani.

Despite the changes, Neymar went on to seal the fixture in the injury time leaving no hopes of an equaliser for the hosts. PSG now claim the top spot in the Group H of the Champions League standings, bagging nine points, same as that of Man United and RB Leipzig.

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram