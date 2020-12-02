Pochettino Trends On Twitter As Zidane Faces Heat Following Champions League Horror Show

Following Real Madrid's disastrous defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, manager Zinedine Zidane has been criticised heavily by fans on social media. Fans have begun demanding the manager's sacking, despite the Frenchman's insistence that he will not resign, but rather fix the mess. But fans seem to have already decided the ideal replacement for the current manager, with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino trending on Twitter after the result last night.

Also Read | Champions League results and highlights: Shakhtar HAMMER Real Madrid, Bayern hold Atletico

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid UCL results: Defeat cast doubts on Zidane's future

Real Madrid's attempt to seal a spot in the Round of 16 of the Champions League was further halted, albeit temporarily, by Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. The Ukrainian side smashed two goals in the second half to ensure their hopes of making it to the knock out stage of the European competition.

Raphael Varane was caught off-guard for Shakhtar's opener with Dentinho bagging the lead within 11 minutes of the second half. The French defender has been slammed for his positioning, particularly since the debacle against Manchester City in the Champions League last season.

Also Read | Real Madrid fans prefer Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland over PSG superstar Mbappe: Report

With Zidane sacked rumours rocketing, is Pochettino the next Real Madrid manager?

Fans believe Zidane should be sacked, irrespective of his previous success at the Santiago Bernabeu. The manager guided Los Blancos to three successive Champions League titles, but fans insist the Frenchman should pave way for some new vigour and energy at the Spanish capital.

💬 Zidane: “We need to show our pride and win the next game."#RMUCL pic.twitter.com/rYX18D5jzj — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 1, 2020

Interestingly, Pochettino has been touted as the ideal Real Madrid manager following Zidane's sacking. The former Spurs boss has been without a job since his sacking by the north London outfit a year back. The Argentine tactician was earlier linked with a move to Real Madrid following Santiago Solari's exit, but president Florentino Perez decided to offer another stint to the Frenchman.

Also Read | Eden Hazard has had more injuries than his goal contributions since joining Real Madrid

Zidane accused of favouritism following Shakhtar vs Real Madrid debacle

Although Pochetinno did not win any title with Spurs, his tactical genius and player management has received massive praise from several quarters. Besides, Zidane has been accused of favouritism, as he prefers the old guard ahead of the young Turks, which seems to have backfired.

Karim Benzema didn't manage a single minute of game time due to his injury for almost a month but was immediately included in the starting line up against Alaves and Shakhtar. Interestingly, Pochettino is known for his preference to young talents, irrespective of his personal equation with the players.

Fans demand Pochettino's appointment at Real Madrid

Too young, Pochettino is perfect, knows La Liga as a player and manager and is experienced at building up a team — 🔥 (@Jovicista) December 2, 2020

WELCOME POCHETTINO!!!!!!! — x6Robertho (@x6Robertho) December 2, 2020

Not a lot of names are available. Pochettino is the safer bet at this point of time who has proven to implement a structured play with Southampton and Spurs. On the other hand, Raul, Guti, and Xabi can take over for interim relief. — bliss (@blissmediacomms) December 2, 2020

Pochettino s the right man for real. But hes prob waiting till OGS gets sacked at United. I honestly don't know who would take the job if not him . Theres not many good free agent managers right now. Not allegri allegri needs star players and real dont have any besides ramos — darwish 💙 (@darwishafif3) December 2, 2020

Pochettino to Real Madrid could be moving closer together! https://t.co/M6zsJudjQt — Karan Patel (@karanmufc87) December 1, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona to use Real Madrid precedent to appeal Messi's yellow card for Maradona tribute

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter/ premierleague.com