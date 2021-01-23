Did Cristiano Ronaldo REJECT Whopping $7.3 Million Offer To Promote Saudi Tourism?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo recently rejected a lucrative deal from the Saudi Arabia Tourism board for promoting tourism in the Gulf nation. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has rejected the offer estimated at €6 million ($7.3 million USD) per year, which has also been offered to his arch-rival and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, according to a report in Telegraph.

Cristiano Ronaldo declines Saudi Arabian tourism board offer

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to launch the 'Visit Saudi' campaign to boost tourism in the country. To this end, the oil-rich nation is keen on roping in global superstars and host major sporting events to promote the country in the positive light after having been criticised for human rights abuses by international organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. This could be the reason why Ronaldo has rejected the offer, despite Saudi Arabia's attempt to develop and project itselff as a global sporting hub.

Saudi Arabia keen on promoting sports

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia has been keen on promoting the sport as well. In 2019, the country hosted the Spanish Super Cup, which saw Real Madrid clinch the title following a victory against Atletico Madrid. Following the conclusion of the competition, the Spanish FA (RFEF) penned down a new three-year deal, worth at €120 million.

Besides, boxer Anthony Joshua staged his world title bout against American international Andy Ruiz Jr the same year. Most recently, Formula One was criticised heavily after it agreed to stage the race for 2021 in Jeddah.

Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements include Nike, Armani

Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive outreach among the masses and hence endorses several brands. One of the key brands under his ambit includes Nike. He enjoys a lifetime contract with the sporting giants. Other bands include Egyptian Steel, Armani, Tag Heuer, Italia Independent, Herbalife, Clear, PokerStars and Castrol.

Altri 3 punti importantissimi! Felice di aver dato il mio contributo! 🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/jR2IRe58sk — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 10, 2021

Besides, the Portuguese international is among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Celebrity Net Worth pegs the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth at $500 million. He earns a mammoth €54 million ($65.7 million USD) annually with Juventus, having agreed to a four-year deal in 2018, becoming the highest-paid player in Serie A.

Note: The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth figures have been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figures.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter