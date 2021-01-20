Lionel Messi BANNED For 2 Matches After First-ever Red Card In Spanish Super Cup Final

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi had an abrupt end to his Spanish Super Cup campaign. With the Catalan giants losing out on the final against Athletic Club Bilbao, the Argentina international went on to commit an unwanted foul, suggestive of his frustration at the outcome of the game. He was ultimately sent off, his first with the Camp Nou outfit. Now, the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee has pronounced a two-game ban for the club captain.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Lionel Messi red card his first with Camp Nou outfit

Despite bagging the lead on two occasions in the game, courtesy of a sensational display from Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona conceded twice, including in the 90th minute. Athletic Bilbao went on to bag the lead for the first time in the game, with Inaki Williams netting a thunderous strike in the 93rd minute past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona players were seemingly frustrated after failing to equal up the tie in the extra time. And the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could not hide his anguish at the scorecard and went to commit an unnecessary foul. Messi appeared to lash out and strike a blow at Athletic’s Asier Villalibre, which could not escape the watchful eyes of the referee.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Messi banned for two games

He was ultimately sent off after receiving the first red card in his Barcelona career. The Competition Committee has now taken cognizance of the incident and has handed a two-game suspension to the 33-year-old Barcelona captain. The referee has described the incident in his Spanish Super Cup match report as, “Striking an opponent with his arm with excessive force while the ball was in play but not within a playable distance.”

ℹ️ FC Barcelona to appeal Messi suspension — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2021

But Barcelona have released an official statement on the same. The club have confirmed that they will appeal against the ban on the Argentina international. Indeed, Barcelona have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the current season and his absence might prove detrimental for the Camp Nou outfit.

Messi fined for Diego Maradona tribute

Interestingly, the Appeals Committee had recently upheld the Disciplinary Committee's judgement of a fine on Messi and Barcelona. The club skipper had paid an emotional tribute to Diego Maradona when he unveiled his shirt displaying the late Argentine's Newell's Old Boys' jersey. The committee asked him to pay €600 in fine while also upholding his yellow card.

