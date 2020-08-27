Did Sergio Aguero Drop A Hint That Lionel Messi Is Joining Man City? Fans Speculate

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi are known to share a great bond. In the past, Lionel Messi has given an insight into the pair’s relationship, saying that Sergio Aguero is like a brother to him. The duo has been playing together since their U-20 days and their strong camaraderie has been on display several times. Lionel Messi is also the godfather of Aguero’s son Benjamin. Ever since the news of Lionel Messi seeking a move away from Barcelona made headlines, the rumour mill has been constantly speculating the star forward’s next destination. However, Lionel Messi’s close friend Sergio Aguero may have just dropped a hint on the attacker’s next destination.

Lionel Messi news: Sergio Aguero seemingly drops Messi to Man City hint

Sergio Aguero’s latest social media activity has prompted City fans to think that the forward has hinted at a Messi to Man City transfer. The Man City striker recently changed his Instagram handle. Sergio Aguero’s new Instagram handle reads 'kunaguero' from its earlier version of ‘kunaguero10’. The little change to drop '10' from his social media handle is what has prompted fans to speculate on a possible Messi to Man City deal.

Reacting to the subtle changes, Man City fans took to social media to suggest that it has been prompted by Lionel Messi’s impending arrival, with the Barcelona player set to take the No.10 jersey at Manchester City. While Lionel Messi wears the No.10 shirt at Barcelona, that shirt is worn by Sergio Aguero at Man City. Referring to the hint, Man City fans suggested that it is a sign of a possible Messi to Man City transfer, with several tweeting on the development as well. Many fans wrote that the fact that Sergio Aguero has changed his Instagram handle is proof that the Messi to Man City deal has been finalised.

Man City transfer news: Messi rumours hot up

Several reports covering Lionel Messi transfer news have suggested that Manchester City may be the frontrunners if Lionel Messi indeed leaves Barcelona this summer. Publications covering Man City transfer news had even reported that the footballer has already held talks with Man City manager Pep Guardiola about a potential move, before handing in a transfer request with the Spanish giants. Considering Lionel Messi’s wages, few clubs in the world can afford the Argentinian. With recent news indicating that a Messi transfer may be out of the reach of the cash-rich PSG, Manchester City seem to be in pole position. ESPN recently reported that Man City are preparing a long term offer for Lionel Messi, which would see the forward move to MLS partner club New York City FC after spending three years in the Premier League.

