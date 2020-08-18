Sergio Aguero Statue On The Cards? Man City Plan Tribute To Top Scorer After Silva Statue

Premier League giants Man City are reportedly planning to build a statue for their all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium. The news of a Sergio Aguero statue made headlines only hours after it was revealed that a carving for David Silva will be commissioned next year. The Cityzens are looking to pay tribute to David Silva for the Spaniard's 10 years at the club, having won 11 major honours with Man City. Silva played his last game for Man City on Saturday as the club crashed out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals following a 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

David Silva statue commissioned outside the Etihad as 'El Mago' moves to Real Sociedad

Yesterday, Man City announced that along with Vincent Kompany, Spanish legend David Silva is set to be immortalised outside the Etihad Stadium. The 34-year-old announced that he has signed a two-year deal with LaLiga side Real Sociedad which brings an end to his 10 glittering years at Man City. Although Silva failed to win the Champions League with Man City, the club will ensure his huge contribution over the past decade is recognised and confirmed that his statue will be unveiled next summer, along with Vincent Kompany's statue.

#ManCity want to give Sergio Aguero a statue.



And there are on-going talks about making it the ‘Three Amigos’ — by building one in honour of their all-time leading scorer Aguero in the future too.



[@SunMartinB] pic.twitter.com/ZL6fxfHsQv — City Chief (@City_Chief) August 17, 2020

Sergio Aguero statue to make it 'three amigos' outside Etihad?

Only hours after it was announced that the David Silva statue will be unveiled next year, reports claimed that Man City are planning to sculpt another statue for the prolific Sergio Aguero. Man City's top scorer Sergio Aguero has netted 254 goals for the club since joining the club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and will complete a decade at the Etihad next summer. The Argentine is also likely to add to his tally of goals before his time with Man City comes to an end.

Man City have Sergio Aguero for at least one more season and are in no rush to make a decision but there is already support gathering for the idea of his statue. It is believed that the decision to build Sergio Aguero's statue will be decided when the 32-year-old announces his exit from the club. Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany played a massive role in guiding Man City to rapid success over the past decade and the club is keen to make sure their efforts remain recognised by giving each one of them a statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

Image Credits - Sergio Aguero Instagram