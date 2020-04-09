Did You Know Thomas Muller Is Married To A Horse Trainer And Owns A Horse Named 'Dave'?

Thomas Muller signed a new contract extension with Bayern Munich earlier this week, an extension that will keep him at the Allianz Arena till 2023. The German World Cup winner is reportedly a notorious prankster and Thomas Muller wife, Lisa, is kept thoroughly entertained. A Thomas Muller horse named Dave also provides plenty of amusement and calm for the jester of Bavaria.

Thomas Muller horse rider? Thomas Muller Wife Lisa:

Lisa Trede became Thomas Muller wife, Lisa Muller after the pair tied the knot in December 2009. Thomas Muller wife Lisa was initially the long-time girlfriend of the star footballer and the two were engaged for two years before eventually tying the knot. An interesting fact about Thomas Muller wife Lisa is that she is a semi-professional equestrian who works on a farm. Thomas Muller wife, Lisa has her own stables which prove her passions and adoration for horse riding. Lisa is usually accompanied by her husband Thomas during horse dressage exhibitions and the pair appear to enjoy posing for pictures with their horse, Dave.

Thomas Muller horse rider? Thomas Muller horse named Dave

There are a few perks of playing husband to a horse rider. For the 30-year-old Thomas Muller, he is allowed to spend quality time with his companion Dave. The Thomas Muller horse named Dave makes the footballer feel comfortable as Muller claims he is fascinated by the horse's attitude and way of life. Although Bayern Munich have forbidden Muller to ride a horse due to a fear of injury, Muller keeps kept busy addressing himself as the title suggests 'managing director of carrots'. Thomas Muller wife Lisa needs to feed the dogs on the farm as part of her job which provides the Bayern forward some fun time with Dave:

Introducing Thomas Muller - the Horse Whisperer 🗣🐴...



😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/mKxzsJBZ8D — BetVictor Racing (@BetVictorRacing) February 21, 2018

Most recently, Muller welcomed a new foal called 'Gameday' into the world:

Thomas Muller contract extension with Bayern Munich

The news of the Thomas Muller contract extension with Bayern Munich was confirmed on Tuesday as the veteran signed a two-year deal keeping him at Munich until 2023. Muller has netted 195 times and registered a further 146 assists in 521 appearances for Bayern since his debut in 2008. During his stint with the Germans, Muller has won eight Bundesliga titles, one Champions League, five German Cups and five German Super Cups.

