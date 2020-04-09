Rio Ferdinand Reveals He Was 'close' To Exiting Man United And Joining Barcelona In 2008

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand revealed that he was extremely close to joining LaLiga giants Barcelona in 2008. Then Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard was keen on luring Rio Ferdinand to Camp Nou and even spoke to the defender after an impressive display for Man United in the Champions League clash against Barcelona. However, Rio Ferdinand remained faithful to Man United especially because he did not want to join a team in transition.

Barcelona interest in Rio Ferdinand in 2008

Barcelona faced Man United in a mouth-watering semi-final tie in the Champions League back in 2008. The first leg of the encounter ended 0-0 at the Camp Nou as Rio Ferdinand was at the heart of the Man United backline marshalling the defence. The imposing performance from Rio Ferdinand caught the eye of former Barcelona boss Frank Rijkaard and the Dutchman spoke to the former England defender after the game, making his feelings known. The LaLiga side also got in touch with Ferdinand's agent to seal a move from Man United to Barcelona in the summer of 2008.

Rio Ferdinand transfer to Barcelona was 'close'

While speaking to BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand explained that he was always longing to play football abroad. LaLiga would have been ideal for the Englishman amid the interest from Barcelona but the only factor that prevented a move to join Lionel Messi and co at Barcelona was Man United. Rio Ferdinand was at the pinnacle of his Man United career when the LaLiga giants came calling, but leaving Old Trafford was near impossible, claimed Ferdinand. In the midst of a fruitful spell at Man United, Ferdinand rejected the Barcelona offer as he did not want to play for a team that was in its transition phase.

How close did @rioferdy5 come to joining Barcelona? 🤔



— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2020

Rio Ferdinand transfer regret?

Man United knocked Barcelona out in the second leg at Old Trafford and went on to beat Chelsea in the Champions League final later in 2008. Frank Rijkaard was replaced by Pep Guardiola at the helm at Barcelona and the Spaniard beat Man United on two occasions in the Champions League final in 2009 and 2011 respectively. However, Ferdinand claims that he never regretted the decision to reject Barcelona. In his 12-year spell at the Theatre of Dreams, Rio Ferdinand won six Premier League titles, one Champions League and two League Cups before retiring in 2013.

