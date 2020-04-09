Lionel Messi Trolled By Ivan Rakitic? Fans Think Croatian's Days At Barcelona Are Numbered

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has seemingly risked the wrath of Lionel Messi fans by sharing an embarrassing picture of the Argentine on Instagram. Rakitic shared pictures from Argentina's humiliating defeat to Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It is entirely possible that Ivan Rakitic was just reminiscing about Croatia's dream run in the World Cup where they ultimately lost to France in the final. However, this hasn't stopped Barcelona fans from assuming that this was an act of disrespect on Rakitic's part against Lionel Messi and that the Croatian's days at Camp Nou are now numbered.

Barcelona transfer news: Ivan Rakitic transfer after sharing humiliating Lionel Messi picture?

Rakitic and Croatia enjoyed a stunning World Cup 2018 campaign. Their group stage victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina is widely regarded as one of the best performances in the tournament. Despite Messi and co enduring a difficult campaign by themselves, La Albiceleste were completely dominated by Croatia, eventually losing 3-0.

A howler from Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero and a stunning strike from Croatia captain Luka Modric meant Lionel Messi was powerless to prevent a defeat. Ivan Rakitic himself displayed good form as he scored Croatia's third goal to seal his side's victory.

Argentina did make it to the knockouts before bowing out of the tournament after their loss to eventual champions France. However, after the tournament, Lionel Messi announced he that he would be taking some time off national duty. Messi did return for Argentina in 2019 but endured another difficult campaign at the 2019 Copa America.

Ivan Rakitic's latest post has seemingly irritated Lionel Messi fans who slammed the Croatian midfielder on social media. Furthermore, some fans even suggested that Rakitic has confirmed his Barcelona departure with the post.

Barca fans when they catch rakitic on this streets pic.twitter.com/6Mn9GwUn3f — Kevin (@BrazilianTrent) April 8, 2020

Rakitic posted this today on god he's getting shipped soon pic.twitter.com/yHU3NIpYjh — Rohit (@MessiFC10i) April 8, 2020

Rakitic posted this on Instagram, don't be surprised if he gets transferred in the summer. Messi is a dictator. pic.twitter.com/HRBrwshjvr — Barça Forever (@BarcaIconic) April 8, 2020

Rakitic just announced on Instagram that he’s leaving Barcelona this summer. pic.twitter.com/gQ4BXxNFJR — Collectibles 🇬🇭 (@CollectibIes) April 8, 2020

Rakitic career in Barcelona is officially over pic.twitter.com/fGOJY10xXW — Yassine (@SwishFutbol) April 8, 2020

Messi in the dressing room after Rakitic's post on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dvLDLjMOkQ — Raj. (@Cristianologyx7) April 8, 2020

