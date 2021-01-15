Didier Drogba’s 10-year Marriage 'over' After Chelsea Great Spotted With Another Woman

Earlier this week, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba revealed that his 10-year marriage with Lalla Diakite was 'over' after he appeared in an intimate video with another woman. The former Ivory Coast international was seen bare-chested in bed with a mysterious woman in December last year and came under severe criticism from his native in West Africa. Drogba then took to Instagram to explain that he had, in fact, spilt with Diakite and addressed the video, which was part of a COVID-19 ad campaign.

Didier Drogba's marriage over? Chelsea star confirms split with Lalla Diakite

The video in which Drogba is seen with a mysterious woman was doing the rounds on social media earlier this year. The footage shows Drogba in bed with a young woman, who playfully bites his shoulder. The Blues icon is then heard screaming and appearing to say, in French, “She’s positive! She’ll infect me by biting me!". Reports from Afrik Foot claimed that the clip was part of an advert to promote measures against COVID-19.

Its now official, #African football legend, @didierdrogba Didier Drogba finally tells thé world that he has separated with wife, Lalla after 20 years of marriage. Says it was à mutual accord and together would look after their children. pic.twitter.com/AgmuyctzCj — Geritaps (@geritaps) January 13, 2021

Following the criticism of his video with another woman, Drogba took to Instagram to address the claims. He wrote, "I'm not in the habit of discussing my private life. But, because of speculation in the media today, I can confirm that sadly, after 20 years together, Lalla and I took the difficult decision to separate last year." Drogba also added that he still remains close with Lalla and their priority is to protect their children and family's private life.

Drogba had been married to Lalla Diakate since 2011, having met in the late 1990s in Paris. Drogba and Lalla have three children together.

Drogba joined Chelsea in 2004 and spent the prime years of his career at Stamford Bridge, winning four Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2012. He left the west London club in 2012 but returned for a short spell two years later. With 104 goals in 254 top-flight matches for the club, he is Chelsea's second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League.

Drogba is also the all-time top scorer for Ivory Coast with 65 goals in 105 appearances. He was crowned African Player of the Year on two occasions. Drogba retired from professional football in 2018.

Image Credits - Didier Drogba Instagram