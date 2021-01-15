Zidane Suffers Setback In Spanish Super Cup For First Time Including His Playing Career

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had an unparalleled record in the Spanish Super Cup until Thursday when the club were knocked out of the competition. Reigning champions could not survive the Athletic Club's challenge in the semi-final, losing out on the clash 2-1. The defeat brings an end to Los Blancos’ nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, while also hampering Zidane’s exceptional record in the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Raul Garcia's brace sinks Los Blancos

Real Madrid conceded in the 18th minute when Raul Garcia latched on to a splendid through ball from Dani Garcia, netting past Thibaut Courtois with ease. More trouble awaited Real Madrid when Lucas Vazquez brought down Inigo Martinez in the penalty box before the first half resulting in his booking.

Athletic Club were handed a spot-kick with Raul Garcia producing a composed finish to double their lead. Karim Benzema pulled one goal back in the second half after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check overturned the on-field referee’s offside decision. But the Madrid based club failed to bag the equaliser with Athletic Club edging through to the final.

Zidane's record in Spanish Super Cup shattered

Interestingly, this was Zidane’s first Spanish Super Cup debacle. The Frenchman had won every Super Cup title he had participated in, including from his time as a Real Madrid player. As early as 2001, Zidane won his first Spanish Super Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Real Zaragoza.

In total, the 48-year-old had participated in four Super Cup titles, winning all of them. Two titles have come in his role as a player and as a coach respectively. Last season, his side defeated Atletico Madrid to clinch the title. But the manager’s impeccable run in the competition came to a bizarre end after the defeat against Athletic Club.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club to be played on Sunday

Besides, Real Madrid have won every final they have participated under the guidance of Zidane. In all, the team have clinched three Champions League titles, two Club World Cup finals as well as two European Super Cup finals. Indeed, Zidane would have had to win the game against Barcelona had they defeated Athletic Club on Thursday to maintain his perfect final record. Meanwhile, the Super Cup final featuring Barcelona vs Athletic Club will be played on Sunday, January 17.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram