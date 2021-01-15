Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Star Reveals HUGE Scar During Match Against Everton

Months after a threatening injury to his skull during the game against Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez has begun early fitness work to mark his early return on the field. The player had to undergo a skull surgery after a brutal collision with Gunners defender David Luiz left him bleeding profusely. During his recent appearance on the stands during the clash against Everton, his skull scars were visible, suggesting the severity of the injury.

Raul Jimenez return date yet to be ascertained

Medical tests conducted after the collision with David Luiz suggested the player had a fractured skull. Surgery was necessary to ensure an early recovery for the Mexican international. The player paid an emotional visit at the team's training weeks after his surgery and was welcomed with open arms by his teammates.

Five weeks after his surgery, Wolves had provided an important health update for the striker. The club confirmed that the player had begun with early fitness work to ensure an early return on the field. However, there's no update on the Raul Jimenez return date with manager Nuno Espirito Santo not wanting to rush the 29-year-old.

Raul Jimenez scar visible for first time during game vs Everton

Raul Jimenez was present in the stands at Molineux for Wolves' Premier League game against Everton. And this was the first time that the player's scars were visible, with fans expressing their shock at the same. His scars on his skulls were enough to suggest and anticipate the severity of the injury.

Wolves fans paid rich tribute to the Mexican international last month when a section of them raised £20,000 to unfurl a banner in his support. His teammates particularly have been supportive, when they wore special warm-up kits before the game against Liverpool in December.

Wolves sit 14th in Premier League standings

Amid the Raul Jimenez skull injury, Wolves lost out to Everton in the Premier League. They sit 14th in the Premier League standings, having managed 22 points in 18 games. Nuno Espirito Santo's side will next square off against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Raul Jimenez Twitter