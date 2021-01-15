Danny Ings Tests COVID-19 Positive, May Have Been Infected In Liverpool Game: Hasenhuttl

In a major setback for Premier League outfit Southampton, forward Danny Ings tested positive for coronavirus recently. The English footballer tested positive shortly after the game against defending champions Liverpool, in which he scored the only goal of the game to bag an all-important three points for the Saints. And Southampton manager Raphael Hasenhuttl insists the player could have been infected with the virus during the Premier League clash with Liverpool last week.

Danny Ings tests Coronavirus positive after Southampton vs Liverpool clash

According to the Premier League COVID protocol, players undergo mandatory testing before the game. And the Danny Ings COVID-19 test report returned negative before the Premier League clash on January 4. Interestingly, the 28-year-old scored the winner for Southampton with his second-minute strike.

The manager has confirmed that @IngsDanny returned a positive Covid-19 test last week.



After self-isolating, the striker could return to training tomorrow but will likely miss this weekend's action. pic.twitter.com/FYEKaWO0oK — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 14, 2021

Following the Danny Ings COVID-19 contraction, Saints' boss Hasenhuttl has confirmed that the player is under self-isolation. He also heaped praise on the authorities for chalking out the Premier League COVID protocol after no other player from either team tested positive, apart from Danny Ings.

Raphael Hasenhuttl praises Premier League COVID-19 protocol

But the manager was quick to suggest that the English forward could have been infected during the game against Liverpool. He confirmed that Danny Ings tested positive during the tests conducted after the game against Liverpool. "I think it's 48 hours before a positive test you can be (infected) and we had no further positive tests so far. That means our protocols we are sticking to and our guidelines we really follow them and are very disciplined are definitely good."

Liverpool vs Man United team news: No other player tests positive

Meanwhile, Liverpool haven't reported any positive reports following the clash against Southampton. But the defending Premier League champions will be keeping a closer tab on the health of the players as they prep up for the top-of-the-table clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Man United are top of the Premier League currently, managing a three-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's men. A victory for the Red Devils could propel them to a comfortable six-point lead, while Liverpool could match up Man United if they manage to make the most of the game.

