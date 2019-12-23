Edinson Cavani Agrees To Join Atletico Madrid On Three-year Deal From PSG: Report

Atletico Madrid striker Edinson Cavani has been frequently linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The striker has been linked with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. However, other teams interested in the player include Inter Miami and Inter Milan.

Edinson Cavani is likely to join Atletico Madrid

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Edinson Cavani has agreed to a move with Atletico Madrid. However, it is still unclear if the player will make a move in the coming winter transfer window or later in the summer. Cavani is presently injured and looks unlikely to play again until 2020.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel spoke on Edinson Cavani's lack of playing time

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel spoke on the player’s injury as well. He stated that he felt a little muscle pain after the penalty against Galatasaray in the Champions League. The manager also commented on the player’s lack of playing time, clarifying that it was not Cavani’s fault. Instead, other players had performed well.

Inolvidable ver y sentir lo q paso ayer en el Parque🙏❤ Lo llevaré eternamente conmigo. 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS



Indimenticabile vedere e sentire quello che é successo ieri nel Parc. 🙏❤ Lo portaré eternamente con me. 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/WXt7PMkKNj — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) December 12, 2019

During the match against Galatasaray, Edinson Cavani was supported well by the team. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the penalty box. The referee ruled in favour of PSG and gave them a penalty. PSG were already leading by four goals at that moment. Neymar is usually given penalty duties in PSG. However, the Brazilian offered the penalty to Cavani. The Uruguayan converted the penalty from the spot, making it five for PSG.

Edinson Cavani has been out of favour for Thomas Tuchel

Edinson Cavani has been out of favour for the PSG manager after the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan. The Uruguayan has scored just three goals this campaign, while Icardi has netted 13 goals in 11 games. It is believed that the player is interested in playing under Diego Simeone. Cavani is open to a move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2020 as he would prefer to start the new season afresh.

PSG will play against Linas Montlhery in Ligue 1

PSG had already qualified for the next round of the Champions League on Matchday 5, along with Real Madrid. They are also leading in Ligue 1 with a seven-point lead over second-placed Marseille. PSG will play against Linas Montlhery on Sunday, January 5, 2019 (January 6, according to IST).

