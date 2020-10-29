Diego Maradona forced Into Self-isolation After His Bodyguard Shows COVID-19 Symptoms

Argentine football icon Diego Maradona has reportedly been self-isolating at his home in Buenos Aires since Tuesday, following a coronavirus scare. It is believed that Maradona came in contact with one of his bodyguards who displayed a few symptoms of COVID-19 and is now concerned that he may have contracted the virus. The World Cup-winner turns 60 on October 30, 2020, and reports claim that Maradona is at high risk, considering his history of health-related issues due to drug and alcohol abuse.

Diego Maradona self-isolation: Did Maradona's bodyguard have COVID-19?

According to reports from Telam in Buenos Aires, Diego Maradona has been in quarantine since Tuesday after coming in contact with one of his bodyguards who showed symptoms of COVID-19. It is believed that Maradona came in contact with his bodyguard on Saturday and his chaperone then fell ill and had a loss of taste and smell. Although there have been no confirmed reports on whether Maradona's guard has COVID-19, he will take a test later on Thursday and wait for the results.

#sscnapoli #Maradona goes into coronavirus isolation after bodyguard shows symptoms .Diego Maradona,60,went into isolation at his home in #Argentina on Tuesday as a precaution after one of his bodyguards began showing symptoms of coronavirus, the soccer legend's press agent said pic.twitter.com/jR51vJE9yM — Pratica Radio (@radiopratica) October 28, 2020

Although Maradona is currently showing no symptoms of COVID-19 despite coming in close contact with his bodyguard, the 59-year-old is still taking precautionary measures. Reports claim that Maradona is also to be screened for the virus later today. The Argentine great has a history of health-related issues and is considered to be at risk of COVID-19 complications if he contracts the virus.

Diego Maradona health issues: Maradona at high risk if diagnosed with COVID-19

Back in 2004, Maradona was rushed to a hospital for severe heart and respiratory problems linked to his drug abuse. The football icon has suffered two heart attacks, and also contracted hepatitis. The Gimnasia manager also underwent two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and received treatment for alcohol abuse as well.

Earlier this year, in January, Maradona required another surgery to stem bleeding in his stomach, and in July he underwent a knee operation. Maradona also went into self-isolation a few weeks ago after one of his Gimnasia players tested positive for COVID-19.

Only last month, Maradona was spotted wearing a 'space-age' face mask while attending Gimnasia's friendly game against San Lorenzo. Gimnasia is set to face Patronato on Friday but it is unknown whether Maradona will be available at the dug-out for the game. Maradona took charge of Gimnasia last year.

