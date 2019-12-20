Kylian Mbappe's First Alleged Facebook Account Suggests He Was A Real Madrid Fan

Kylian Mbappe always manages to make headlines for his performance on the field. As reported before, Mbappe has refused to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and that has linked him with multiple European giants. Many are targeting the player with clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool also in the race to sign Mbappe. The future of Kylian Mbappe can not be judged for now. However, there are some pieces of evidence from his past which can lead us towards his next step.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Turns 32: A Look At The Birthday Boy's Illustrious Career

Kylian Mbappe was a die-hard White

Recently, a Facebook account was discovered by a fan and it is said to be Kylian Mbappe's first Facebook account. And the thing which is visible by looking at the account is that the 21-year-old was a die-hard Real Madrid fan. Mbappe even had Robinho as one of his names on Facebook. Kylian also added that he started a new job with Los Blancos in his bio on Facebook. The Frenchman is known to be a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan during his childhood.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Leaves Jupp Heynckes In Awe, Breaks His Bundesliga Record

55 more than Messi at 21.

76 more than Ronaldo at 21.

82 more than Lewandowski at 21.@KMbappe is reaching new heights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fol7AaS0Ju — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2019

Also Read | BAR Vs ALA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Kylian Mbappe is, undoubtedly, one of the best youngsters in the world of football. The former Monaco player has won a bulk of trophies at a very young age including the 2018 Football World Cup. The past is in the past as Mbappe is a PSG player for now. He will try to win the Champions League this season. The Paris-based side have a worthy bunch of players with the likes of Neymar and Cavani in the squad. PSG are matched against Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 stages and are currently on the top spot of the Ligue 1 points table.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Was Crying In Bath After Germany Defeat In 2010 World Cup: Diego Maradona