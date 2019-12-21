IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Posts Pics Of Players Taking Time Off Ahead Of Series Decider

The Indian cricket team dominated the second ODI against West Indies to take the series to its final match. Indians were lethal with the bat and as well as with the ball as West Indies failed to chase the total of 388 runs in Vizag. Virat Kohli and co. have now reached Cuttack where they were met with a traditional reception. The decider of the series is to be played on Sunday and the Men in Blue took a day off on Friday to keep their foot down for a bit.

Virat Kohli's India takes a day off before 3rd ODI

India captain Virat Kohli along with his teammates took a much-needed break from their busy schedules. Kohli uploaded some pictures from their day off in which he can be seen with Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal. He put it up by captioning it as "A day off and an afternoon with the boys is exactly what we needed," on Instagram. The Indian cricket team have reassembled themselves quite well after a surprising loss in the first ODI in Chennai.

A day off and an afternoon with the boys is exactly what we needed 😃🤙 pic.twitter.com/6K3KLW63iJ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 20, 2019

The Men in Blue roared back louder in the second ODI and won the match by 107 runs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dynamic with the bat as they scored a century each. The young-guns Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant went berserk during the death overs. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up a world record-equalling second hat-trick in ODI cricket to settle the game for his side. The third ODI between India vs West Indies will be played on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium at 1:30 PM (IST).

