Diego Maradona Dead: Pele Says 'world Lost A Legend' As He Mourns Death Of Great Friend

Brazilian football star Pele has mourned the death of fellow football great Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday. Pele joined countless mourners on social media, grieving the unfortunate loss of a friend and legend. Maradona's passing was confirmed by his attorney and was also preceded by a brain surgery

Pele on Maradona: 'I hope we can play together in the sky'

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

"What sad news," Pele tweeted, remembering the Argentine legend. "I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky".

Tributes poured in for Maradona, as people remembered various memories they had about the 1987 World Cup winner. “Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died,” Gary Linekar said, adding that he was "by some distance the best player" of their generation. The former England striker added that hopefully, Maradona will find peace after a blessed but troubled life.

Franco Baresi, Jamie Carragher, Marcus Rashford, Christiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen were only few of the many athletes who shared their grief after Maradona's death.

A legend of world football has left us today. We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Diego Armando Maradona. Rest in peace. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 25, 2020

Maradona cause of death

Maradona, famous for his "Hand of God" goal in 1986, passed away after a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The footballer enjoyed an illustrious career but later suffered from cocaine use. Reports also added that Maradona died to weeks after he was released from a Buenos Aires hospital where he underwent brain surgery.

Shortly after the news was announced, Argentina’s president stated that they will mourn for three days. Maradona retired in 1997, when he was 37 years old. In 2004, he had been hospitalized for heart issues, which were apparently caused by cocaine. A similar incident had taken place in 2000. He had once referred to cocaine as his "toughest rival", later revealing that he had overcome his problem.

However, his health problems continued, even after his gastric bypass in 2005. In 2007, he was hospitalized again, this time for acute hepatitis, reportedly caused by excessive drinking and eating. He even made a comeback with the national team in 2008, where he was appointed the coach for Argentina's team. However, he was let go after the quarterfinal exit during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He played for clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla in his career, earning the name "Golden Boy". He represented Argentina in 91 international events, playing four FIFA World Cups. He is popular for his first goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, which he scored with his hand. The second goal he made was called the "Goal of the Century". His No.10 jersey was retired by Napoli in 2000.

(Image credits: Pele Twitter, AP)