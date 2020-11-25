Diego Maradona Passes Away, Sachin Tendulkar Shares A Heartfelt Message

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar mourns the demise of legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who breathed his last this evening. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote that the world of football and sports, in general, has lost one of its "greatest players," adding, "You shall be missed". Maradona passed away at his home in Buenos Aires in Argentina after reportedly suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Several others from the cricket fraternity also mourned Maradona's sudden demise, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was one of the first to express his grief. Ganguly, who described Maradona as his "hero" and "mad genius", shared an old picture of him with the 1986-World Cup winner and wrote, "I watched football because of you". Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh also posted heartfelt messages on Twitter, mourning Maradona's death.

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.

My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020

Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020

Maradona's demise

Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on October 30, had, just days ago, undergone brain surgery to remove a blood clot. The surgery was performed at a private clinic in Argentina and Maradona was discharged from the hospital on November 11. The football star was recovering at his home in Buenos Aires before he died from cardiac arrest.

Widely regarded as one of the best players, Maradona played for notable clubs including Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, he was the first-ever player in history to notch the world record transfer fee twice. Maradona represented Argentina in 91 international fixtures and also played four FIFA World Cups. He led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup where he also won the Golden Ball.

