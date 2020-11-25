Diego Maradona Passes Away, Sourav Ganguly Mourns Demise Of 'mad Genius'

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack at his home. The 1986-World Cup winner was not keeping well and had, just days ago, underwent brain surgery in Buenos Aires. Former Indian cricket captain and the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to social media to express grief about the passing away of his "hero".

Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote Maradona is no more, describing him as "mad genius", he added that he had watched football because of him. Ganguly shared the picture of him and Maradona holding hands together from the latter's visit to Kolkata in 2017. At the time of the meeting, Ganguly had described Maradona as his "childhood icon" and said that he watched the footballer win the 1986 World Cup and he was delighted to meet him in person.

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

The world mourns Maradona's death

According to international media reports, Maradona died at his home in Argentina. Maradona had turned 60 just days ago on October 30. Several international personalities and netizens mourned the legendary footballer's death on social media, posting heartfelt messages and wonderful moments, remembering the star.

Widely regarded as one of the best players, Maradona played for notable clubs including Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, he was the first-ever player in history to notch the world record transfer fee twice. Maradona represented Argentina in 91 international fixtures and also played four FIFA World Cups. He led the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup where he also won the Golden Ball.

