Diego Maradona Death: Two Nurses And Psychologist Being Investigated By Authorities

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, but authorities in Argentina are reportedly still investigating suspects in relation to the death of their national hero. On Monday, it was revealed that a psychologist and two nurses who helped take care of the Argentine great have been added to the list of those being investigated. The authorities in Argentina have opened a probe to establish whether there was any negligence in the way Maradona was treated after his operation and if so, for those individuals to face a criminal case for manslaughter.

Diego Maradona death investigation: Three more suspects added to list of criminal investigation

Earlier on Monday, sources from the San Isidro Prosecutor's Office claimed that two nurses and a psychologist have been added to the list of people being investigated in relation to Maradona's death. The trio was reportedly part of the small group that regularly checked-up on Maradona after the Argentine underwent brain surgery, weeks prior to his tragic death. Psychologist Carlos Diaz and nurses Dahiana Gisela Madrid and Ricardo Almiron, have now been placed under investigation and must appear before prosecutors before the end of this week.

However, the three are not the only ones identified as suspects as Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon who performed Maradona's brain surgery, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who had treated the 1986 World Cup winner, are under investigation. The surgeon and the psychiatrist had their homes searched by the authorities in Argentina shortly after Maradona's passing. Reports claim that Maradona's daughters, Dalma and Giannina, hold Luque and Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla responsible for their father's demise and demand that "justice is done."

'I'm bruised but okay': Shocking footage emerges of Diego Maradona before deathhttps://t.co/T0MnupheSt pic.twitter.com/EznNHnAEQp — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) February 4, 2021

The investigators are trying to determine if any of the five people were in any way negligent during their caring of Maradona. The inspection comes after reports which stated that Maradona did not receive proper medical care after his operation and that his entourage kept providing him alcohol and marijuana. However, Maradona's autopsy revealed that he had no alcohol or narcotic drugs in his body at the time of his death.

How did Diego Maradona die? Diego Maradona cause of death

Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020. However, he had undergone a successful brain surgery just two weeks prior to his death. The autopsy conducted on the day of Maradona's passing found that he had suffered from liquid in the lungs with acute heart failure brought on by a disease of the heart muscles which made it harder for his body to pump blood.

Image Credits - AP