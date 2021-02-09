Jurgen Klopp’s Long List Of 'Ridiculous' Excuses As Liverpool Manager Over The Years

Earlier on Sunday, Man United legend Roy Keane called out Jurgen Klopp for his excuses after Liverpool suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat against Man City at Anfield. Prior to the game, the German insisted that City had a "two-week break" in an intense season due to the COVID outbreak that saw their fixture against Everton get postponed. After the defeat, Klopp claimed that his goalkeeper Alisson Becker might have had "cold feet" after two of the Brazilian's horrendous errors in the second-half gifted City the game.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Come To Cancer-affected Child's Rescue

Jurgen Klopp on Alisson's mistakes: "Maybe he had cold feet or something?" 😂🤫 via @footballdaily — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 7, 2021

The Reds manager, who guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years last season, has now lost three home league games in a row for the first time since taking charge of Liverpool in October 2015 and his recent justifications have been mocked on social media. Although Klopp has earned the reputation as a jovial character when things are going well, over the recent weeks there have been occasions where the prickly side of the 53-year-old has been spotted. Here's a look at some of the most bizarre excuses that Klopp has made during this season:

Benefits of Man City's "two-week break" due to COVID-19 outbreak

Man City's encounter against Everton on December 28 was postponed on the matchday due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests that had returned from the squad. The game was scheduled to be played during a busy festive period but Man City were given a break for their players to return. Klopp made sure he brought up that incident ahead of Man CIty's visit to Anfield on Sunday.

Pointing out Man United's penalty record

Soon after his Liverpool side were beaten 1-0 against Southampton last month, Klopp aimed a dig at Man United's penalty record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. An infuriated Klopp explained that his side were denied a penalty during the game after Sadio Mane appeared to be fouled inside the Saints box. He then shed light on how many penalties Man United received since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer took charge of the club.

Blaming Liverpool's busy fixture schedule on broadcasters

After Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton earlier this season, Klopp was fuming over Liverpool being forced to play a Wednesday night Champions League match against Atalanta followed by an early Saturday Premier League encounter. The German was involved in a heated post-game interview with BT Sport reporter Des Kelly and blamed the broadcasters for a few of his players who suffered injuries during the game due to the hectic schedule.

ALSO READ: Man City Still Tracking Lionel Messi, Planning Different Transfer Approach To PSG

Jurgen Klopp excuses from previous seasons

During the 2017-18 season, Klopp was upset over Liverpool squandering a two-goal lead at the Hawthorns as his Liverpool side were held to a 2-2 draw against West Brom. At the time, Klopp took out his frustrations on the pitch being too dry, which suited the Baggies' style of play.

In 2017, Southampton dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the second leg of the semi-final and Klopp opted to blame the wind for his team's defeat after the game. Shane Long scored the only goal of the game that night for the Saints, who recorded a 2-0 aggregate win over the Reds over two legs.

In January 2019, Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Leicester City and Klopp once again blamed the weather gods for his team's inability to get all three points against the Foxes. This time, it was the snow on the Anfield pitch that had an effect on Liverpool's gameplan.

ALSO READ: Juventus Ace Cristiano Ronaldo Promises No Signs Of Slowdown Until Retirement: WATCH

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Graces France Football Cover In PSG Jersey, Fuels Star's Transfer Rumours

Image Credits - AP