Diego Maradona Final Interview Headlined By 'I Wonder If People Will Still Love Me' Claim

Argentine great Diego Maradona always divided opinion. While some praised his footballing ability and skill level, others pointed out to his off the field controversies and extravagant lifestyle to criticise the star. The player himself was always candid about his life, never failing to speak his mind in front of the media despite the controversies. After the Maradona death news was confirmed, the entire world reminisced his journey and footballing career, with the Diego Maradona final interview making headlines as well.

The front page of Clarin, one of Argentina’s largest newspapers, includes Maradona’s ‘last interview’. #Maradona pic.twitter.com/iFKCuZqrBf — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) November 25, 2020

Here’s how the Diego Maradona final interview panned out

Days before he was taken to hospital, Diego Maradona gave what proved to be his final interview to Argentinian newspaper Clarin. The Argentine great was serving as the manager of local side Gimnasia during the time and seemed to be at his candid best as he poured his heart out. During the Diego Maradona final interview, the 60-year-old admitted that he still wondered if people loved him since he had been out of action for a long time.

Later on, the 1986 World Cup winner admitted how the reaction he got after returning to management with Gimnasia made him realise that the love he got from people is never going to end. Maradona explained that he will be eternally grateful to the people, saying that the people around him surprise him every day, emotionally claiming that he will never forget these moments.

Diego Maradona’s last major interview in full: “I am happy to have brought joy to people with a ball. That is my biggest source of pride.” https://t.co/CgLCgUWY5C — FBI Trader Media (@MediaFbi) November 25, 2020

Maradona addiction: Argentine star revealed one regret as he looked back on Maradona career

During the Diego Maradona final interview, the former Napoli star conceded that while football gave him everything, if he hadn’t had the addiction, he could have played a lot more. Notably, the Argentine star suffered from severe drug and alcohol addictions, with Maradona even admitted to hospital as he fought his cocaine addiction. While concluding, Diego Maradona admitted that his major regret was not having his parents by his side, as he shared that he wished every day that he could spend one more day with his mother.

Pele pens down heartfelt tribute after Maradona death

One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky. -Pele



RIP Maradona ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XpvRhq3UaS — aaron 🇵🇭 🇦🇺 🇯🇵 (@axreun) November 26, 2020

Many fans and members of the football fraternity paid tribute to the Maradona career and his footballing achievements as they mourned the legendary icon’s death. However, it was Brazilian legend Pele’s emotional tribute which went viral online. Notably, the Maradona vs Pele debate is one of the most hotly contested ones in world football, with fans claiming that both players were the greatest of all time. In a brief statement provided by media publications, Pele while mourning the Argentine’s death said that he hopes the duo will be able to kick a football together in the sky above one day.

Image Credits: AP