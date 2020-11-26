Diego Maradona Tribute: Stadiums Across Europe Fall Silent As Clubs Honour Argentine Icon

The death of arguably the greatest footballer ever Diego Maradona sent shockwaves across the world, leaving football fans in grief. The Argentine great passed away on Wednesday, a night synonymous with Champions League football, following a cardiac arrest. Stadiums across Europe fell silent amid the grief that has gripped the world of football ahead of some crucial fixtures in Europe.

Diego Maradona dead following cardiac arrest

Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest. The Napoli legend was in ill health over the past month. Following some psychological issues, he was admitted to the hospital this month. Diagnosis revealed a clot in his brain, following which he underwent surgery, which turned out successful.

But, Maradona, who had celebrated his 60th birthday just a few weeks back, could not survive a cardiac attack on Wednesday. An immediate wave of sorrow gripped the world as fans remembered the Argentine icon for his glorious past and the magic that he displayed on the field.

Diego Maradona tribute ahead of Champions League games

Stadiums across Europe fell silent in honour and remembrance of Maradona. Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, which hosted Olympiacos' Champions League clash with Manchester City held a moment of silence hours after Maradona's death was confirmed, followed by a warm round of applause on the referee's whistle.

Prior to #InterReal, a moving minute's silence was held to remember Diego Armando #Maradona, a true great. pic.twitter.com/NHCTVei7S2 — Inter (@Inter_en) November 25, 2020

Similarly, every game saw tributes being paid to the late footballer. San Siro and Anfield bore witness to tributes ahead of the games as well. The Europa League games that are to be played on Thursday and Friday will also bear witness to a similar sight. Meanwhile, the president of Argentina Alberto Fernandez has declared a period of national mourning for the next three days, with a state funeral scheduled at his official residence.

Maradona's career will be remembered until eternity

Maradona is often regarded as one of the best footballers to have ever stepped on the field and has also been a subject of heated comparisons with Brazil great Pele. The Argentina legend, considered the greatest countryman to play the sport, guided his nation to World Cup glory in 1986.

His achievements at club level were nothing short of exceptional, having plied his trade with the likes of Sevilla, Barcelona and Napoli. In a club career which saw him manage 588 appearances, he netted 312 goals across all competitions. His time with Napoli is regarded the most productive, having guided the side to two Serie A titles, apart from European Cup glory.

Image courtesy: Inter Twitter