Diego Maradona Once Turned Up To Play For Tottenham, Borrowing Boots From Clive Allen

Diego Maradona strangely featured for Tottenham Hotspur once but his appearance was not recorded in the books. Maradona, who is regarded as one of the greatest to ever grace the sport, passed away last night after suffering cardiac arrest. Maradona's death came as a shock to the football community as the Argentine breathed his last at just 60 years old.

Maradona career: Argentine idol once featured for Spurs

The Argentina legend was playing in a testimonial match for his teammate Ossie Ardiles back in May 1986 against Inter Milan at White Hart Lane. It was during this match that 30,000 fans stood witness to the Maradona Spurs game. Spurs fans will remember the night as he featured for the London team in a midfield that compromised of Glenn Hoddle, Chris Waddle, Ardiles and the man himself. Maradona and Ardiles turned up for the match without any boots resulting in the Argentine legend having to borrow a pair from Clive Allen.

@talkSPORTDrive Just found that ‘Maradona’ clip my fellow Spurs fan was just talking about. Such a privilege to be there Ade. A very special night @osvaldooardiles #coys💙 pic.twitter.com/FuPIvvbkC0 — 💙 Allison Jane Smith 💙 (@AllisonJaneSmi2) November 25, 2020

Speaking to talkSPORT, Clive Allen recalled his conversation with Ossie Ardiles. "Ossie asked anyone who wore playing boots size six and a half?" After answering Ossie, Allan shared how he wore 6 and a half size boots and had a spare. One was an old pair that he had worn all season and the other being a new one.

Also Read Maradona's Iconic 'Brain Fade' Moment Goes Viral, Fans Say 'that's Football Brain Talking'

He went on to mention how he offered Maradona to pick whichever pair he wanted and shared how the Argentine legend chose the old pair. Clive Allen also revealed how he had to plead with Maradona to take his new boots rather than the old ones. He added how Maradona even signed them for him after the game.

Also Read Diego Maradona’s Epic Pre-match Ball-juggling Routine Goes Viral, Players Left In Awe

Maradona's magic in London

Allen scored the winner during that game and shared how he felt like a spectator during Spurs' 2-1 victory over Inter in that testimonial. Speaking with talkSPORT Allan said: “I’ve never played in a game where I felt like a spectator because, on the night, Diego and Glenn were just on another planet. They were telepathic, and you just wanted them to have the ball. Some of the flicks and skills were incredible."

Also Read IN PICS | Diego Maradona's Fans Around The World Pay Tearful Farewell To Soccer Legend

Maradona spent most of his career at Barcelona and Napoli. However, he did get a chance to play English football during that one-off game. Tributes have poured in from all across the world after the tragic demise of the Argentina great. Argentina has declared a mourning period of three days after the death of the legend. Napoli are also set to rename the Sao Paulo in honour of Diego Armando Maradona.

Also Read Diego Maradona's Coffin Arrives At Argentinian President's Mansion, Fans To Mourn Demise

Image: Glenn Hoddle Twitter