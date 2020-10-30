LaLiga Fixtures, Matchday 8 Preview And Schedule As Real, Barca Play Catch-up To Sociedad

The new LaLiga season has taken many twists and turns already just seven matchdays into the season, and another action-packed weekend awaits football fans. While defending champions Real Madrid are one point off the top of the table, their arch-rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are some way off in what has been a very unusual start to the new season. With just hours left for the action to unfold, here's a look at the LaLiga schedule and some key matchups from this weekend's LaLiga fixtures.

LaLiga schedule: LaLiga fixtures

Saturday, 31 October: Eibar vs Cadiz (1:30 AM IST)

Saturday, 31 October: Real Madrid vs Huesca (6:30 PM IST)

Saturday, 31 October: Athletic Club vs Sevilla (8:45 PM IST)

Saturday, 31 October: Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid (11:00 PM IST)

Sunday, 1 November: Alaves vs Barcelona (1:30 AM IST)

Sunday, 1 November: Real Betis vs Elche (6:30 PM IST)

Sunday, 1 November: Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad (8:30 PM IST)

Sunday, 1 November: Granada vs Levante (11:00 PM IST)

Monday, 2 November: Valencia vs Getafe (1:30 AM IST)

Tuesday, 3 November: Villarreal vs Valladolid (1:30 AM IST)

Real Madrid host Huesca, Barcelona travel to Alaves, Atletico face Osasuna

The last time Real Madrid suffered a disappointing result in the Champions League, they roared back to win the El Clasico and Zinedine Zidane will hope for a similar against Huesca. Los Blancos could potentially go to the top of the LaLiga table with a win on Saturday, which would help ease some critics aimed at their side. Huesca are currently in the relegation zone with just five points in seven games, and will hope to snap their winless streak in Madrid.

Barcelona will travel to Alaves and will look for all three points as they aim to close the gap on Zinedine Zidane's side. Life under new manager Ronald Koeman has been far from perfect, but their 2-0 win over Juventus suggests that things could better and the Blaugrana could clinch glory this season. Their opponents Alaves, are two points off relegation and will hope to increase the bridge as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been off to a fairly good start and could find themselves at the top of the LaLiga table with a win at Osasuna. Diego Simeone's side are unbeaten in the LaLiga so far, and look set to continue their run with Luis Suarez seamlessly trasntuong into the set up. Osasuna have had a bright start to life themselves and have amassed 10 points in six games already and could pose a significant threat to Atletico's streak.

Matchday 8 of #LaLigaSantander gets underway tonight! 🍿



Which game are you looking forward to the most? 🤔👇#YouHaveToLiveIt pic.twitter.com/yRpbLP0mME — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 30, 2020

Sevilla face off against Athletic Club, Table toppers Real Sociedad travel to Celta, Villarreal host Valladolid

Table toppers Real Sociedad will take on Celta Vigo this weekend and will look to continue their stay at the top of the standings. Imanol Alguacil's side have won four of their five games, and will take on a struggling Celta Vigo on Saturday. The hosts have played only one game so far this season and will look to mount an upset at home. Meanwhile, Athletic Club will host Europa League winners Sevilla, in what promises to be an exciting clash.

Both teams have had mixed starts to the season and will hope to bag the three points at San Mamés Stadium. Champions League chasers Villarreal host bottom-ranked side Real Valladolid on Tuesday. Valladolid are winless so far this season, and will look to break their duck at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Villarreal are fourth in the LaLiga standings and have three wins and three draws in seven games this season.

Valencia take on Getafe, Granada host Levante, Real Betis lock horns with Elche, Eibar face off against Cadiz

Cash-strapped Valencia will host Getafe at Mestalla on Monday. The hosts have just won two of their seven games so far this season, while the visitors have won three of their six games. Cadiz, who defeated Real Madrid two weeks earlier, will travel to Eibar on Saturday. Cadiz are sixth in the LaLiga table, and will hope to continue their rich vein form against Eibar. The hosts have won two of their seven games so far, and will continue to rise upwards in the table. Real Betis host Elche on Sunday, and a win for them will see them potentially rise to fifth in the LaLiga standings.

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad Instagram)