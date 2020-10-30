James Rodriguez Wished By Adult Film Star Kendra Lust After Testicle Injury, Fans React

Everton made a splurge in the summer transfer and Carlo Ancelotti has reaped rewards as his side have quickly risen to the top of the Premier League standings. Much of the change in fortunes has been attributed to star signing James Rodriguez, who swapped Real Madrid for Merseyside to play under the Italian boss. The Colombian ace has set the Premier League on fire since arriving on the scene but suffered a painful in the derby against Liverpool two weeks ago.

James Rodriguez injury: Adult film star Kendra Lust wishes Everton ace speedy recovery

James Rodriguez is central to Everton's chances this season and the playmaker played through pain for the entire 90 minutes against Southampton last week. The 29-year-old reportedly suffered an injury in his testicular area after a clash with Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby. Reports from Marca suggested that Rodriguez still has inflammation to his testicular area, but is likely to feature against Newcastle this weekend.

The 2014 World Cup star's seamless transition to life in England has seen him become a fan favourite at Everton, and the Toffees' supporters wished their playmaker well as he hopes to make a swift return. Among his well-wishers is adult film star, Kendra Lust.

The 42-year-old American actress responded to Talksport's social media post, where they mentioned Rodriguez's testicle injury. Lust sympathised with the 29-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery. James was pictured relaxing on a couch, wearing high-tech recovery trousers as he aims to get back into shape and deliver the goods for Everton.

Since arriving at Goodison Park this summer, the former Real Madrid star has already notched up three goals and as many assists as the Toffees have raced to the top of the Premier League table. James Rodriguez has become a focal point of Carlo Ancelotti's revamped Everton side, which has seen further additions in midfield in the likes of Allan and Doucoure. The new-look midfield has certainly aided the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the latter just a goal behind Tottenham's Son Heung-Min in the golden boot race. Ancelotti will be gunning for Rodriguez to return to full fitness as he looks to sustain their early from throughout the season.

(Image Courtesy: James Rodriguez, Kendra Lust Instagram)