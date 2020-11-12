Diego Maradona Pictured Smiling After Undergoing Successful Brain Surgery, Fans Relieved

Footballing great Diego Maradona finally left the hospital on Wednesday, eight days after undergoing brain surgery. The 60-year-old had earlier been admitted to hospital at the start of the month, with Maradona’s personal doctor revealing that the iconic player was not feeling well “psychologically”. Soon after the successful surgery, Diego Maradona’s pictures from the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires went viral, with fans happy to see the Argentine great smiling and safe.

What happened to Diego Maradona?

Diego Maradona was admitted to Ipensa clinic in La Plata at the start of the November with anaemia, dehydration and depression. An MRI conducted later revealed a subdural hematoma, which is a blood clot in the brain. After the Maradona health news came to light, the footballer immediately went into surgery, with the player’s doctor later revealing that the surgery was successful. The player’s personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque while providing information on the Maradona surgery disclosed that the hematoma was likely caused by an accident which the 60-year-old does not remember.

Maradona news: Player’s picture post-surgery go viral as fans rejoice

Great to see a smile on Maradona’s face after undergoing successful brain surgery. 👑🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HtmpbM4CVJ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 11, 2020

The viral picture of Diego Maradona smiling after the surgery was posted by Leopoldo Luque online. In the picture shared by the doctor, the iconic player is seen with a bandage over his head, with the 60-year-old holding hands with his doctor. After the picture made its way online, many fans reacted to it, expressing their satisfaction at seeing the footballing great in good shape. Many wished Diego Maradona a speedy recovery, while others claimed that the Argentine looks healthy and happy in the picture.

Lawyer and doctor give latest Maradona health update

Media reports providing the latest piece of Maradona news disclosed that the former player was finally discharged from the hospital on Wednesday night. Diego Maradona reportedly suffered from “episodes of confusion” due to alcohol dependency while recovering from surgery. Matias Morla, the Argentine’s lawyer said that Maradona is collected and eager to rehabilitate himself. While concluding his Maradona surgery update, Morla claimed that the Argentine great now needs his family to be united, while also being surrounded by health professionals.

He's a strong man , Get well soon legend 💪 — Nada El Moutaraji (@Nd_Nerazzurra98) November 11, 2020

Hope he gets well soon — 🦎 (@yrlfc) November 11, 2020

Talking about Diego Maradona’s recovery process, Leopoldo Luque claimed that the player’s lack of sleep is one of the main problems affecting his health. The doctor, however, seemed to be optimistic about Diego Maradona’s recovery. Luque expounded that Diego Maradona has progressed favourably after the surgery and has coped well with the alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Image Credits: AP