Diego Maradona Set To LEAVE Hospital After Emergency Surgery For Blood Clot On Brain

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona might leave hospital as early as Friday, revealed his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque. Maradona underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to remove a blood clot on his brain. Luque spoke to local media after the surgery stating the Napoli icon was in stable condition after his brain surgery.

Just 48 hours after his surgery, Luque provided a positive health update saying the former footballer 'can walk, can talk and is much more lucid.' While still in his early days on recovery, the 60-year-old will be allowed to leave Olivos Hospital in Buenos Aires to continue with his recovery at home. "His recovery is still very good. We’re very happy, and he really wants to leave. We had to persuade him otherwise because the idea is to keep him in for another day," Luque told reporters on Thursday.

In a subsequent interview, Luque provided an additional Maradona health update, stating Argentinean could be forced to extend his stay in the hospital for a few more days. Considering the footballer just turned 60, the doctors could choose to keep him hospitalised for "several more days" for post-operation treatment.

"We were even dancing with Diego. But we also noticed in the post-op recovery process some episodes of confusion. We associated them, in conjunction with the therapy doctors, to a period of abstinence. The plan is to follow a treatment that we believe will last a few days," Luque said, as quoted by ESPN. "It is the best for Diego. We have no doubts about it and this is a great opportunity to do the best for him and his health."

Maradona brain surgery

Diego Maradona, who manages Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in his native Argentina, turned 60 last week, and even made an appearance during Gimnasia's 3-0 win over Patronato. In what turned out to be his last public appearance before hospitalisation, Maradona left the before the end of the first half.

He was admitted to Ipensa Clinic in La Plata on Monday with signs of anaemia, dehydration and depression. While most assumed it was due to the fatigue from his birthday party, tests later revealed a subdural hematoma on his brain, which required immediate surgery. Maradona was subsequently moved to the Buenos Aires hospital for his surgery.

The news of successful Maradona brain surgery was big news for the fans of the Argentine legend who had gathered outside the Buenos Aires hospital. Chants of "Diego! Diego!" were heard as fans started celebrating in a similar fashion to goal celebrations seen in La Bombonera (Estadio Alberto J. Armando), the home stadium of the Boca Juniors.

This is incredible. 🙌🙏



Fans in Argentina celebrated outside the hospital after hearing that Maradona’s brain surgery was a success.



We’re delighted for them and Diego ❤️pic.twitter.com/63mWvhqDiU — COPA90 (@Copa90) November 5, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)