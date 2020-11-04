Diego Maradona Undergoes Successful Brain Clot Surgery, Fans Gather Outside Hospital

All updates surrounding Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's health took the football world by storm on Monday. Maradona, who was admitted to the hospital recently, has undergone successful surgery on Tuesday as his fans assembled outside the hospital. Earlier reports claimed that the footballing great could have been hospitalised due to COVID-19 related issues, but these rumours were put to rest by subsequent reports from people close to him.

Diego Maradona brain clot confirmed after further tests

Maradona was admitted to the hospital on Monday, with his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque claiming that he was not feeling well psychologically, which further impacted his physical health. Besides, reports of a stroke that were doing the rounds on the internet, were also rubbished.

The health scare for the legend came days after he was forced into self-isolation. One of his personal bodyguards tested positive for the novel coronavirus. But the tests conducted on the former Barcelona and Napoli footballer turned out negative. Following subsequent tests, it was revealed that Maradona had a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona surgery successful, says personal doctor; fans assemble outside clinic

Maradona underwent surgery late on Tuesday. Following the operation, Luque spoke to local media to reveal that the Argentine great had been successfully operated upon. "I was able to evacuate the hematoma successfully and Diego tolerated the surgery very well. The steps now are observation, but it is controlled. It will depend on how he does. It is not highly complex, but it is still brain surgery."

Wishing Diego Maradona a speedy recovery from his brain surgery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WaOsw4RKeg — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 3, 2020

Following the Maradona surgery making headlines, around 50 fans assembled outside the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires. Chants of "Diego! Diego!" began echoing the surrounding after a Maradona health update, post his surgery, was provided by his doctor. Interestingly, he celebrated his 60th birthday only last Friday.

Maradona hospitalised for internal bleeding in January 2019

Maradona transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province where he’ll undergo surgery for a blood clot on the brain. #ForzaDiego https://t.co/ZCawKvccJR — Everything Napoli (@NapoliAndNaples) November 3, 2020

This isn't, however, the first time that Maradona has struggled on the personal health front. The Napoli great, who has a history of drug use, passed out during the FIFA World Cup in Russia a couple of years back. Besides, he was also admitted to the hospital in 2019 following internal bleeding in his stomach.

