Diego Maradona Wears ‘space-age’ Face Mask While Watching Gimnasia during A Friendly

Argentine legend Diego Maradona appears to be taking no chances with the pandemic. While attending his Gimnasia team's friendly against San Lorenzo, Maradona wore a huge visor to keep himself safe. The Gimnasia LP boss was also spotted cleaning his hands with a sanitizer while watching the game with his seven-year-old son, Diego Fernando. Although Maradona appeared to take all the precautions required to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus, his large, curved mask, which covered his whole face had netizens comparing the 59-year-old to Toy Story's fictional character, Buzz Lightyear.

Diego Maradona wears 'space mask' while attending Gimnasia game

The return of football in Argentina was a welcome break for Diego Maradona, who recently admitted that he was planning to sue Netflix over their Hand Of God documentary. Maradona claimed that didn't give Netflix any permission to use his image for their upcoming film. On Wednesday, Deigo Maradona appeared to enjoy a day out with his youngest son, Diego Fernando as they took their seats in the dugout at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium. The game between san Lorenzo and Gimnasia ended 0-0 after two 30-minute halves.

Diego Maradona is taking coronavirus more seriously than the British government. pic.twitter.com/sZQUX5ZXTu — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 30, 2020

Maradona and his son seemed to take full precautions with coronavirus still a looming threat in Argentina as they both wore huge, curved masks that covered their entire face. The others at the ground were spotted wearing regular face masks as Diego Maradona was greeted by several of the players and staff members at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium. Maradona also rubbed his hands together with sanitizer after coming in contact with several others at the ground.

Netizens remark at Diego Maradona's 'space mask'

The Instagram account of Gimnasia posted a picture of their manager wearing his large mask and captioned the image, "He's from another planet." A number of social media users then took to Twitter to ridicule Maradona's mask and compared it to the one used by Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films. One wrote, "Is that Diego Maradona or the live Buzz Lightyear?" while another added, "Is Maradona auditioning for the next Toy Story film?"

However, Maradona took to Instagram to hit back at those who mocked his mask and wrote that he had worn it out of "obligation and respect" for those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. He went on to criticize the journalists who mocked him for wearing a mask during the pandemic.

Image Credits - Gimnasia LP Instagram