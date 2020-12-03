Maradona Death: Van Persie Recalls Argentine Icon kissing his ‘special’ Leg When They Met

Dutch legend Robin van Persie recalled the moment he was showered with affection by Diego Maradona, who tragically passed away last week. The former Man United and Arsenal great also revealed that Maradona was his childhood hero and the Argentine had a unique personality, unlike nobody he's ever met. Maradona passed away in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, November 25, aged 60 with tributes for the football icon pouring in from all corners of the world.

ALSO READ: Lazio Penalty Vs Dortmund Branded By Fans As One Of The Worst Decisions In UCL History

RVP recalls his affectionate interactions with Diego Maradona

Robin van Persie met with Maradona on several occasions and the Dutchman explained that the 1986 World Cup winner had a unique personality. While writing in his column for Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Robin van Persie stated, "I first met him (Maradona) in Dubai, when he was coaching local club Al-Wahda. He immediately walked up to me, gave me a kiss, hugged me and said how much he liked it. He was a unique person and extreme in every way, as a player and a person"

Feeling thankful I had the opportunity to meet you a few times. An unbelievable player and a real joy to watch. But also an extremely warm and friendly person off the pitch. A true inspiration for myself and many others. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Diego ❤️⚽ pic.twitter.com/6Zr74KY4uo — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) November 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Neymar Fires Warning, Says He Didn't Join PSG to Play Europa League Football

Van Persie claimed that he was initially nervous to meet his childhood hero at first but Maradona immediately made him feel comfortable, "Maradona was my hero when I was younger, so when I saw him I didn't know how to react but he started such a wonderful conversation through his interpreter and all my tension had disappeared".

The 37-year-old then added that Maradona praised his left leg and also gave it a few kisses, "He started talking about my left leg and told me 'Hey, Robbie, you have a left leg just like mine' and then gave my leg a kiss". Van Persie then asked Maradona if they could have a kick about for just 30 seconds and the Argentine great obliged.

ALSO READ: Zidane Could Be Sacked If Real Madrid Don't Get Results In The Next 3 Games: Report

"I didn't want to impose anything on him and didn't ask for his shirt or anything but instead, I asked if we could just kick the ball for a few seconds together. He was more than happy and we both did some tricks and the whole meeting just went so well". Van Persie met Maradona a few more times and recalled that the two-time Serie A winner always referred to him as "Robbie".

Diego Maradona death: Golden Boy suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home

On Wednesday, November 25, Maradona claimed that he was feeling unwell at his home in Buenos Aires. When a nurse went to check up on him, she found him unresponsive and Maradona was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was declared dead upon arrival and it was later confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

ALSO READ: Neymar 'wants To Play With Messi Again', Plans To Make Things Happen Next Year

Image Credits - Robin van Persie Instagram