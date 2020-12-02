Brazil Great Ronaldo Reveals Why Diego Maradona Always Wore Two Watches

Brazil legend Ronaldo 'El Fenomeno' has spoken emotionally about his relationship with the Argentine icon Diego Maradona, who passed away aged 60 last week. Ronaldo, current president of Spanish club Real Valladolid, also revealed an interesting story about Maradona, explaining why the 1986 World Cup winner used to wear two watches, one on each wrist. Maradona died of a heart attack in his Buenos Aires home on Wednesday, November 25, and tributes for the football icon poured in from all corners of the world.

Ronaldo explains how he was affected by Maradona's death

While speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo Nazario explained how he was very close to Maradona and that the Argentine's death took him by surprise, "I was very close to him (Maradona). He was a spectacular guy and left us an incredible legacy in football. The news of his demise caught me by surprise and I was very sad".

Consternado pela sua partida, mas grato pelo encontro da minha história com a sua, em vida. — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) November 25, 2020

Que dia triste para nós, amantes do futebol. Nosso esporte perde um dos seus maiores ídolos. Eu perco um grande amigo, cujo talento me inspirou desde moleque. — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) November 25, 2020

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, then added, "I want to send my love to Maradona's family. He changed the lives of many people and I will always be eternally grateful for the inspiration he provided for me". Ronaldo then went on to explain why Maradona always wore two watches, one on each wrist.

"I remember one of the first time Diego came to visit me while I was playing for Madrid. We had dinner and he brought two watches and the legend went that he did not go anywhere without them both. So I asked him why he wore two, and he said that his daughter had given them to him as a present and since then he had never taken them off"

Ronaldo then admitted that Maradona insisted that he should take one of his watches, "After dinner, he gave me one of his watches. I said 'no, I cannot take it' but he got angry and insisted that I must have it. I was left with no choice but to keep the watch. I will now treasure that watch for the rest of my life because it reminds me of his generosity and friendship".

Diego Maradona death: How did the Argentina legend die?

On Wednesday, November 25, Maradona was feeling unwell in his Buenos Aires home and headed to back to his room after breakfast. When a nurse went to check on him, she found him unresponsive. Maradona was rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival. It was later confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

Image Credits - AP