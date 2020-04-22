DIR Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News For Nicaragua Premier League Live Game

Diriangén FC will face Juventus Managua in their next Nicaragua League 2020 clash. Diriangén FC are on the second spot of the points table with 35 points to their name. Diriangén FC have won just twice in their last 10 games played. Diriangén FC won 2-0 in their last league match against Real Madriz.

As for Juventus Managua, they are on the seventh spot of the Nicaragua League 2020 points table. Juventus Managua have won a total of 4 games out of the 17 played (Losses 7, Draws 6). Juventus Managua have banked a total of 18 points so far in the season. Juventus Managua drew 1-1 in their last league clash against Las Sabanas CF.

The DIR vs JUV Dream11 game is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 4:30 AM IST at Estadio Cacique Diriangen. Here is the DIR vs JUV Dream11 prediction and DIR vs JUV Dream11 top picks.

DIR vs JUV Dream11 team

DIR vs JUV Dream11 top picks

Francisco Vallecillo Alexis Somarriba Bismarck Montiel

DIR vs JUV Dream11 team info

DIR vs JUV Dream11 team: Diriangén FC full squad

Bernardo Gradilla, Ronaldo Espinoza, Jezerth Valenzuela, Yair Espinoza, Oscar Balladares, Érick Téllez, Bismarck Montiel, Cyril Errington, Denis Mayorga, Bryant Román, Jason Coronel, Bernardo Laureiro, Luis Fernando Coronel, Víctor Parrales, Francisco Vargas, Daniel Martínez, Elyin Hernández, Jeffrey Araica, Tulio López, Jonathan Zapata, Marvin Fletes, Misael Álvarez, Elvin Martínez, Engel Balladare, Álvaro Hernández, Abner Acuña, Miguel Pucharella, Danilo Zúñiga, David Jarquin, Kevin González, Cristóbal Aragón, Moisés Collado, Sebastian Barquero

DIR vs JUV Dream11 team: Juventus Managua full squad

Justo Lorente, Denillson Gutierrez, Brandon Mayorga, Maykel Montiel, Alexdander Moreno, Bosco Garcia, Carlos Brenes, Diego Leon, Francisco Vallecillo, Jordan Davis, Juan Narvaez, Melvin Hernandez, Rafael Vieira, Alexis Somarriba, Carlos Guardado, Junior Arteaga, Dennis Berger, Enmanuel Garcia, Fernando Insaurralde, Hector Vega, Lesther-Jarquin, Maycon Santana, Reynaldo Cruz, Welliam Espana, Jose Otonial-Martinez, Mario Cantillo, Allan Mercado, Anderson Treminio, Eulises Pavon, Jorge Garcia-Hurtado, Samuel Wilson

DIR vs JUV Dream11 prediction

Our DIR vs JUV Dream11 prediction is that Diriangén FC will win the game.

Note: The DIR vs JUV Dream11 prediction and DIR vs JUV Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The DIR vs JUV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.