Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Wears Tie And Breaks Into Small Dance Amid Lockdown: Watch

Liverpool's boss Jurgen Klopp has found a hobby to pass his time during the coronavirus lockdown. Jurgen Klopp has finally learned how to wear a tie after all these years. The 52-year-old challenged himself to learn the skill while staying at home. Jurgen Klopp is usually seen wearing tracksuits, so a tie is not an important addition in his attire. However, Jurgen Klopp decided to learn the skill during the lockdown and he seems to have mastered it in the end.

COVID-19: Premier League boss learns how to wear a tie

Liverpool's official Twitter handle posted a clip of Jurgen Klopp executing a double Windsor knot in what looks like a second take. The video is fast-forwarded to show the process of the German's learning to wear a tie. However, the videos slow back down towards the end where Liverpool's boss can be seen celebrating his achievement with a little dance.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch Liverpool's boss Jurgen Klopp celebrate his achievement

👔 Jürgen's goal for the week: Done ✅ pic.twitter.com/oGGyZeTJjb — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 20, 2020

Premier League's Jurgen Klopp talks about life during coronavirus lockdown

Klopp was quoted as saying to LFC TV: "There's not a lot of good things at the moment, but it has given me time to do a lot of things, different things. I have learned a lot of new things in this period. I am in charge of the dishwasher, which is nice actually, I am the master of that little machine now and I did my first scrambled eggs. I was impressed by the scrambled eggs but I haven't had the opportunity to make another, but the challenge for next week is, I am 52 now, but I cannot tie a tie but next week we will learn to tie a tie. After this week I will know how to tie a tie, that is the challenge. And it will probably take a whole week because my hands are completely useless usually so it should be funny."

