DJ Snake Celebrates Stoke City Flop Choupo-Moting's Winner To Send PSG Into CL Semis

Paris Saint-Germain came back from behind to oust Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Atalanta led for the majority of the game, having taken the lead in the first half through a Mario Pasalic strike. For a long time, it looked like Atalanta would cause an upset and send PSG crashing out of the Champions League. However, the Parisians managed to turn the Champions League encounter around in the dying stages, scoring two late goals courtesy of Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to book a spot in the semis. The late win was celebrated wildly by players and fans alike, with DJ Snake also getting in on the celebrations.

DJ Snake celebrates Choupo-Moting goal vs Atalanta

CHOUPO PRESIDENT !!!! 🔴🔵 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) August 12, 2020

Popular artist DJ Snake is an ardent supporter of PSG. In 2017, DJ Snake visited the Parc des Princes, PSG’s home ground to watch a game. During an interview upon his visit, DJ Snake had talked about how the club is in his heart, and that he has been a PSG fan since 1995. The artist is regularly seen defending the club on social media and even took on Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

When PSG’s new kit launched this year, DJ Snake took to Twitter to share the club’s new colours. Now, with PSG qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals via a late Choupo-Moting goal, DJ Snake was once again seen celebrating wildly online. After the Choupo-Moting goal vs Atalanta, DJ Snake took to Twitter to express his excitement. DJ Snake tweeted that Choupo-Moting should be made president, courtesy of his late winner in the Atalanta vs PSG game. He also retweeted another tweet which celebrated PSG's win and their subsequent qualification into the semi-finals.

Bonjour à ceux qui sont dans le dernier carré de la C1 grâce à Choupo-Moting. Paix et félicité. — Mathieu Faure (@matfaure) August 13, 2020

Choupo-Moting reflects on Atalanta vs PSG game

After guiding his club to victory, Choupo-Moting, while speaking to UEFA.com, reflected on the ‘crazy game’. Speaking about his mentality before coming on during the Atalanta vs PSG clash, Choupo-Moting said that he thought to himself the team can’t lose and go home like this. He admitted that he was always confident in himself and the team and was having a good feeling regarding the team.

After coming on Chopo-Moting managed to score the winner in the Atalanta vs PSG game in the 93rd minute. The striker got onto the end of a Kylian Mbappe pass, capping off a stunning three-minute comeback from the jaws of defeat for PSG. The goal itself was a great moment for Choupo-Moting who had earlier suffered relegation with Premier League club Stoke City two years ago.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/djsnake